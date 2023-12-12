New Mexico has an official state question: “red or green?” The query refers to chiles, and someone will probably pose it to you when you order a breakfast burrito in the state. The iconic dish can be smothered in red or green chile sauce—or both, aka “Christmas style.” (If you’re taking the burrito on-the-go, or enjoying it handheld, smear the sauce inside the tortilla before wrapping.) This New Mexico breakfast burrito recipe is adapted from chef Israel Rivera, who serves the dish at his Albuquerque restaurant The Shop Breakfast & Lunch. Cheddar cheese is a popular choice across the state, but Rivera notes that a cheddar-Jack blend also works well. For the roasted chiles and chile sauce, look for options from a brand that uses New Mexico chiles, such as Young Guns, Bueno Foods, and the Zia Hatch Chile Company. Rivera likes using bacon, but also offers sausage and ham at his restaurant. If you have roasted garlic oil on hand, he recommends drizzling a little over the potatoes as they’re pan-frying, for extra nuttiness.