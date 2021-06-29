From Pastries to Pizza, the Best Baking Pans Go the Distance

For the novice baker, sorting through all the available bakeware options could be enough to make you stay away from the oven altogether. Should you choose nonstick or ceramic? Do you really need both a pie pan and a cake pan? And, what’s the difference between a baking sheet and a cookie sheet anyway? While it can seem rather overwhelming, start by thinking about your habits and space. Consider your go-to dishes, the scope of recipes you like to follow, how hard you are on your cooking tools, and the amount of storage in your kitchen to narrow down the list. To make it even easier to stock your cabinets with durable and reliable tools, we’ve rounded up our favorites. Read on for the best baking pans and sets we swear by.

Features to Keep in Mind When Shopping for Baking Pans

Type

While there are probably hundreds of specialty pans out there, focus on the essentials that will cover almost any recipe you try: half-sheet pans, square and rectangular baking dishes, cake pans, and a loaf pan. But, ultimately, “the best baking pan is one you will actually use,” says Caitlin Dysart, pastry chef at Centrolina and Piccolina in Washington, DC. She also recommends thinking outside the box: “I like to buy pans that can be used for a variety of recipes, to avoid having single-purpose kitchen tools.” A half-sheet, for example, can be used for cookies as well as for roasting veggies and heating up pizza.

Material

Melanie Moss of Mini Melanie offers a rundown on two of the most popular materials, aluminum and steel. “Aluminum baking sheets are best used for food that’s cooked at high heat for short amounts of time; such as cookies or muffins,” she says. But, she notes that aluminum can react with acidic foods like vinegar, citrus, and tomatoes, so it’s good to have stainless steel pans on hand, too. “That material is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning, but heat isn't distributed that evenly.”

Size

Moss prefers 13'' x 9'' baking trays with about 1'' in height. “They’re great for roasting items and baking cookies,” she says. For round cake pans, look for a 9” diameter. Square pans are similar; approximately 9” per side is ideal. And a word to the wise: “Make sure the pan can fit into your oven before you leave the store,” she adds.

Our Top Picks

Best Overall SHOP NOW

This set contains everything a beginner or veteran baker may need: a cookie sheet, a baking sheet, two round cake pans, a “brownie” or rectangular pan with a lid, a loaf pan, a muffin pan, and a cooking rack. This is our favorite set for two important reasons: the heavy-gauge steel core in each piece is super durable, plus the interlocking layers of nonstick material allow for easy release of food. Bonus: they’re all also dishwasher-safe so clean up is a breeze.

Best Value SHOP NOW

With this set from Chicago Metallic, you can outfit your kitchen with basically every pan you’ll need for just over $40. It includes a loaf pan, a baking sheet, a muffin pan, a cake pan, a rectangular pan, and a square pan. All the pieces are constructed with heavyweight aluminized steel for better heat conduction, and feature reinforced rims to prevent the pans from warping in the oven. A dual-layer of nonstick material means no cookie is left behind.

Best Cake Pan: Fat Daddio’s Round Cake Pan

Best Cake Pan SHOP NOW

While you may not be baking birthday cakes on the regular, there’s really no pan that can substitute for a classic round. And remember, you can also use it for deep-dish pizzas. We love Fat Daddio’s for its durability: not only can it withstand temperatures of up to 550 degrees, but thanks to its anodized aluminum construction, it will never rust. It also heats evenly and cools down quickly, meaning there is less risk of overbaking (read: burning) your cake.

Best Stoneware Pan: Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Square Dish

Best Stoneware Pan SHOP NOW

Stoneware is simply the name for a type of non-porous ceramic. It is studier than porcelain, which makes it an excellent material for any type of baking pan. The most famed name in stoneware is certainly Le Creuset, and while their pieces aren’t cheap, the high quality, even heating abilities, and array of bright colors are certainly worth the price. This square dish is ideal for anything from brownies to roasted vegetables.

Ask the Experts

What’s the best way to make sure ingredients don’t stick to a baking pan?

“Don't be ashamed to use aluminum foil and spray it for easy weeknight cleanup,” says Moss. “If you want more texture [on your food], don't use foil for savory cooking, but make sure to use enough oil or fat. For baking, parchment sheets are the best for even bakes and easy release.”

Do you still need to grease silicone or other nonstick pans?

“100 percent. It is a fallback, just in case,” says Chef Tab Volpe, corporate pastry chef for the Barbara Lynch Collective. “No one wants the added stress if something were not to be released,”.

Any cleaning tips for removing baked-on mess?