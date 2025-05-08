5 Credit Cards to Maximize Your Grocery Rewards

This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers.

There are avoidable expenses, and then there are groceries. And as we all know these days, even a nothingburger haul of kale chips, hummus, and almonds can seriously add up: As of late 2024, Americans spend an average of $6,053 annually on groceries, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Whether your vibe is splurging on elaborate feasts or doing meal prep for one, you’d be wise to keep track of your supermarket spending—and wiser to have a credit card geared toward saving you money on these purchases.

Many shoppers don’t realize that certain cards offer up to 6 percent cash back at grocery stores, while others tack on valuable travel points and miles. Here are our picks for the five best credit cards for making the most of your grocery runs long into the future.

The Citi Strata Premier is impressive not only for its three points per dollar earned on groceries but moreover for those same triple points that apply to other categories: gas stations, EV charging, restaurants, airlines, and hotels, to name a few. Those rewards cover major line items in many household budgets. While several other cards offer bonus rewards in one or two of those areas, it’s rare to score triple points across the gamut. The $95 annual fee is beyond reasonable when you take all of this into account.

If the Strata Premier has a downside, it’s the ThankYou Rewards points: Airline and hotel transfer partners, which skew more international than domestic, are not quite as robust as those offered by Amex, Chase, or Capital One.

The Prime Visa is intended for one primary audience: Amazon Prime members who spend big at Amazon and Whole Foods. If that sounds like you, this card can be a rather lucrative addition to your wallet. If you already have a Prime account, give it a try—you won’t pay an annual fee.

Cardholders get an impressive 5 percent back on purchases at Amazon.com, Whole Foods Market, and Chase Travel. In addition, you’ll get 2 percent back at restaurants, gas stations, local transit, and commuting (including rideshare platforms such as Uber and Lyft).

All those earnings can be used in a variety of ways: toward your next Amazon purchase, your next trip (through Chase Travel), or in exchange for straight-up cash back. The fact that every point is worth 1 cent makes redemptions straightforward.

The Sapphire Preferred is a standout travel rewards card, and it made this list thanks to its three points per dollar earn rate for online grocery store purchases (excluding Target, Walmart, and wholesale clubs).

If you’re a power user of delivery services—such as Instacart—this is the card for you. To sweeten the pot, Chase gives five points per dollar on travel booked through Chase Travel, three points per dollar on dining and select streaming services, and two points per dollar on all other travel.

Sapphire Preferred cardholders can also take advantage of at least one year of complimentary DoorDash DashPass membership, which comes with free delivery and reduced service fees on eligible purchases. (To cash in on this benefit, activate your account by Dec. 31, 2027.)

When you’re ready to redeem your points, you can purchase airfare, hotel rooms, and rental cars through Chase Travel at a fixed (and elevated) rate of 1.25 cents per point. Alternatively, transfer rewards to one of Chase’s 14 airline and hotel partners, such as Hyatt, United Airlines, British Airways, and Singapore Airlines.

American Express Gold Card

A favorite among food lovers, this card is rewarding across multiple areas of spending, including U.S. supermarkets, where you’ll earn a generous four points per dollar spent (on up to $25,000 per calendar year, then one point per dollar after reaching this cap).

If you happen to travel often, you’ll also appreciate the three points per dollar earned on flights purchased directly from airlines or at AmexTravel.com, and two points per dollar on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com. These benefits help offset the $325 annual fee (see rates and fees).

Several use-it-or-lose-it credits come with the Amex Gold, too. You’ll receive up to $120 Uber Cash for Uber Eats orders or Uber rides in the U.S. ($10 monthly)—perfect for those nights when you can’t look at another grocery list. Note the fine print: To receive the benefit, you must have the latest version of the Uber app, and an American Express card must be the method of payment on your Uber account. (The Amex benefit may only be used in the United States.)

When it’s time to redeem your points, Amex Membership Rewards offer incredible versatility. You can book directly through Amex Travel or transfer your rewards to over 20 airline and hotel partners.

American Express Blue Cash Preferred Card

The Blue Cash Preferred is the supermarket heavy hitter on this list, earning a whopping 6 percent cash back (on the first $6,000 spent at U.S. supermarkets per calendar year and 1 percent on all purchases thereafter).

A 6 percent return on the first $6,000 of those supermarket purchases nets $360. Compared to the $95 annual fee, which goes into effect once the $0 introductory annual fee is up (see rates and fees), this card is a no-brainer—as long as you’re a big spender on groceries. In addition, Blue Cash Preferred cardholders get 6 percent cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3 percent cash back at U.S. gas stations, and 3 percent cash back on transit.

Cash back comes in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit or at Amazon.com. One caveat: specialty stores, superstores (such as Target and Walmart), and warehouse clubs (such as Costco) often don’t qualify.

