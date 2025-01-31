Our Favorite Valentine’s Day Gifts for Food Lovers

Valentine’s Day approaches, whether or not you’re feeling the effects of Cupid’s arrow. Regardless, it’s a great excuse to shower your loved ones—romantic, platonic, or related—with tasty treats and lots of love. We’ve rounded up some excellent gifts that will please the food lovers in your life, from a waffle cone-scented perfume (pair it with an ice cream subscription!) and pretty-in-pink strawberry-rhubarb gin to a make-your-own-pastrami-sandwich kit and chocolates infused with natural aphrodisiacs. And, in case you need further inspiration for a date night in, check out our favorite fondue pots and go-to places for ordering seafood (we recommend oysters).

I haven’t baked professionally since my mid-twenties, back when my natural musk was more or less a mix of brioche, buttercream, and bourbon. Life’s a little different now—thank goodness—but A Whiff of Wafflecone from indie Portland, Oregon, perfumer Imaginary Authors triggers just a glimmer of nostalgia for that hot young mess of a life, and I’m really not mad about it. Originally formulated in partnership with cool-kid scoop shop Salt & Straw, the decadent fragrance blends cream, caramel, and cinnamon notes over an ambery sandalwood and vanilla base. Perfect for valentines with a passion for pastry. —Kat Craddock, Editor-in-Chief/CEO

What’s more romantic than shaking up a pink Negroni on Valentine’s Day? Treat your sweetheart to an early taste of spring with this limited-release strawberry rhubarb gin from Isolation Proof, a farm distillery located in the Western Catskills. Founder Jake Sherry sources 80 percent of the distillery’s raw ingredients from New York state, including upcycled whey from dairies in the Finger Lakes region and water from a natural spring he discovered on the farm. Strawberries from nearby Samascott Orchards in the Hudson Valley and rhubarb from a gardener friend of Sherry’s lend a delicate sweet-tart flavor to the gin, and a touch of hibiscus added after distillation gives it that beautiful soft pink hue. —Frances Kim, Digital Director

If your valentine is more of a meat lover than a sweet tooth, New York City’s iconic Katz’s Deli has you covered. The restaurant’s Valentine’s Day package comes with everything you need for a romantic night in: an egg cream-scented candle to set the mood, two pounds of Katz’s legendary hand-carved pastrami, plus all the fixings to build the sandwich of your dreams: rye bread (it only feels right to lean in and cut the slices into hearts, but I’ll leave that up to you), half-sour and full-sour pickles, mustard, and Reuben dressing—as well as rich, fudgy chocolate babka and flaky, tender cinnamon rugelach for dessert. The best part? The whole kit and caboodle serves up to six, so this is a date night you can rinse and repeat. —F.K.

I love dining out as much as the next person, but sometimes, staying in on Valentine’s Day is the ticket. You’re in charge of the playlist, the champagne costs less, and the menu is limitless. This year, I’ll be using this stunning carbon steel pan hand-forged by blacksmiths in Charleston, South Carolina, to serve up a special dinner for two. It’s perfect for cooking showstopping mains like whole roasted fish and presentation-worthy enough to go straight from the oven or stove to the table. —Ryan McCarthy, Editorial Assistant

I’m a huge cheese nerd, and my (very patient) partner is always finding new wheels and wedges haphazardly stacked in the fridge. But with the Cheese Grotto Mezzo, everything has its place. This countertop cheese cave is ideal for storing our Valentine’s Day indulgences, with ample space that fits up to 2 pounds of dairy delicacies. Plus, we love that it’s sustainably made in New York. For your turophile valentine, there’s only one gift that keeps on giving: perfectly stored cheese. —Emma Simard, Copy Editor

Whether or not you’re a cake person, there’s no denying the fact that this vintage-inspired cake stand is a must-have piece in any kitchen. I love using it to show off not just cakes, but quiches, tarts, pies, you name it! The dreamy pink color is the obvious choice for Valentine’s Day, and you can even upgrade the stand with an optional glass dome to cover your treats. Handmade by the family-owned Mosser Glass in Ohio, it’s a gift that will stand the test of time—or at least many Valentine’s Days to come. —Cecilia Diangi, Brand Partnerships Intern

Hawai’i is the only place in the United States where cacao is grown commercially, so the chocolate fermented by independent farmers can already claim special terroir. And even rarer, Puna Chocolate Company’s criollo cacao trees grow in orchards on the high slopes of Mauna Loa, one of the island’s active volcanoes. Talk about hot chocolate! Their single-district 70 percent dark chocolate bars, lovingly made with only two ingredients—silky Kealia Ranch cocoa beans and organic cane sugar—have hints of caramel and truffle. —Shane Mitchell, Editor-at-Large

Date night is martini night at my house, and while my partner and I have our share of differences, we can agree on how we like our martinis: dry but not too dry, gin over vodka, and served up with an olive and a twist. We have coupes and glasses galore as well as shakers, stirrers, and strainers, but I’ve never found the right set of cocktail picks; my olives always end up artlessly plunked into the glass. This set of stainless steel and brass beauties from CB2 might just be the one—plus the tiny scorpions affixed to the ends pay astrological homage to my Scorpio love. —Alex Testere, Senior Editor

I love a magazine subscription as much as the next print media nerd, but sue me: The monthly mail-order item I look forward to receiving the most is—drum roll—ice cream. Not just any ice cream, but “anarchist” tubs made at Fisher Brothers Farm in Vermont using ingredients the multi-generational owners grow on site. Whether you opt for delivery every few months or every few weeks, you’re in for a roller coaster ride of flavors, including “Anger Manage-Mint” (with peppermint and chocolate), “Snap” gingersnap, and “Tap That” maple. —Benjamin Kemper, Senior Editor

Founded by Brooklyn naturopath Dr. Maria Geyman, ND, Masha Tea has a beautiful selection of high-quality organic teas with chic eco-conscious packaging. My current ritual is sipping on their green tea to start the day and winding down with their lemon balm before bed. Masha offers subscriptions and box sets—some even feature a rose tea blend called Love!—all wonderfully dreamy gift options for your valentine. —Toni-Ann Gardiner, Brand Partnerships

Two of my wife’s passions are wine and art, so this collaboration between J Vineyards & Winery, a traditional sparkling wine producer based in Healdsburg, California, and grantLove, an initiative founded by Los Angeles artist Alexandra Grant to support art nonprofits, is right up her alley. The limited edition California Brut Cuvée, aptly named Love Wine, debuts in February, just in time for Valentine’s Day, and each new bottling includes a label designed by a female-identifying artist, starting with Genevieve Gaignard. Surprise the art lover or wine enthusiast in your life with this very special bottle—I know I will! —Thomas Payne, Visuals Director