Saveur’s Guide to the Best Dutch Ovens

If there is one cooking workhorse that reigns supreme, it’s the Dutch oven. The iconic cast iron pot has reasserted itself as a staple in our kitchens for baking boulangerie-worthy sourdough, roasting buttermilk chicken, and almost everything in between.

Finding the best Dutch oven is undeniably tricky because of just how many material options and brands there are to choose from—and the fact that every home cook is adamant that theirs is the best definitely doesn’t make the choice any easier. So, we reached out to a group of chefs, recipe testers, and editors who use theirs every day to find out which models stand the test of time. Whether you want something simple and affordable or a self-basting investment piece with a lifetime warranty, there’s something on this list for you.

Features to Keep in Mind

Shape and Size

Dutch oven sizes range from a half quart to 15 quarts, and are sold in a variety of shapes and heights. Circular options are best for baking bread and general day-to-day cooking, whereas oval-shaped models are better suited to roasts. In general, it’s good to start by investing in a larger multi-purpose oven and gradually add smaller sizes to your collection as needed.

Heating Capacity

Both non-enameled cast iron and ceramic can handle temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Just be sure to avoid moving a ceramic Dutch oven directly from intense heat to a cool surface to prevent cracking. Enameled cast iron shouldn’t be heated above 450 degrees Fahrenheit—more than that could ruin the delicate coating. And aluminum and stainless steel should be reserved for lower temperatures only.

Types of Dutch Ovens

Cast iron: A properly cared-for cast iron Dutch oven can last for generations, but maintaining the seasoning and preventing rust formation will involve more effort than other varieties.

Enameled cast iron: This variety can handle the same high heats as non-enameled cast-iron without nearly as much maintenance. It's also easier to clean and has a sleek polished finish.

Ceramic: Ceramic Dutch ovens are far lighter than their cast iron counterparts but are also more sensitive to temperature changes, making them susceptible to cracks.

Cast aluminum: Perhaps the lowest-maintenance of all the options, cast aluminum is light, dishwasher safe, and naturally non-stick. The downside is that it isn't as durable and may warp over time.

Our Top Picks

Best Overall: Le Creuset Signature Dutch Oven

While definitely not cheap, Le Creuset lives up to its reputation for producing high-quality cookware—it was the most recommended brand by chefs and experts we spoke with. (Even Julia Child is a fan) Made in Fresnoy-le-Grand, France, each product is cast in individual black sand molds that are recycled after use so that no two creations are the same. Unlike cheaper imitations, the thick exterior enamel resists chipping and fading, which means you can pass this heirloom piece onto the next generation.

In terms of durability and warranty, these Dutch ovens also have other versions beat. “I’ve had mine for five years now and I expect it to last a lifetime,” Maiko Kyogoku, chef at Bessou in NYC, tells Saveur. Edson Diaz-Fuentes, author of Ciudad de México: Recipes and Stories from the Heart of Mexico City, takes his 6.7-quart pot with him every time he moves. “It has adapted to ceramic glass and gas [cooktops] and induction hobs while moving from London to New York over the past 10 years.” Even if it does end up getting damaged over time, Le Creuset is one of the few brands that will reimburse you with a new model free of charge.

Best Runner Up: Staub 3.75-Quart Essential French Oven

“Staub has a cult-like following for good reason—their cookware is well-designed, long-lasting, and just a joy to use,” says Sophie Miura, commerce content director at Saveur. Though it’s one of the pricier options, reviewers agree that this French oven (a modern, enameled version of a Dutch oven) is well worth the investment for both its sleek design, heat retaining abilities, and longevity. “I’ve owned the 3.75-quart Food52 x Staub model for four years and it looks as good as it did on day one with zero maintenance,” she adds.

In addition to being safe at temperatures of up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, these Dutch ovens are also adorned with self-basting Chester spikes to ensure the best results every time. “It has these cool nubs inside the lids, which ensures uniform cooking even when [roasting] over a campfire,” says Helene Henderson, chef at Malibu Farm Restaurants and author of Malibu Farm Sunrise to Sunset.

It can be hard to justify investing in specialty cookware if you only plan to use it for the odd dinner party or for when it’s your turn to host Thanksgiving dinner. Lodge’s enameled cast iron pot is a good option for occasional home cookes; It shares some of the benefits of a classic Dutch oven—including even heating and distribution—at just a fraction of the cost.