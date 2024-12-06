12 Terrific Gifts for the Baker in Your Life

To be a good baker is to always be learning—which starts with having the right kitchen tools. As a professional baker (and avid home cook and recipe tester), I’ve spent years figuring out which gadgets and gizmos are worth splurging on when it comes to breads, cakes, pies, and more. Whether you’re shopping for a novice or an experienced pastry chef, you’ll want to keep this list handy come holiday time. Keep your loved ones’ hands in the flour with these tried-and-true items.

There’s lots to love about Diaspora Co. Their spices are some of the highest-quality around, and they’re sourced ethically and traceably, allowing the farmers who produce them to be paid a fair, living wage. This Chef Baking Duo ups the ante on the basics—with whole vanilla pods and cacao powder to kick your next culinary project into high gear.

Tarte tatin is one of my favorite desserts, but it can be tricky to nail on the first (or 10th) try. The design of this pan is a step in the right direction: Made of enameled cast iron, it retains and distributes heat evenly while being nonstick—a nonnegotiable for the recipe. It’s apt for both stovetop and oven use, and the wide handles are ideal for the moment of truth: when you invert the tart at serving time. The dish also doubles as a sauté pan and can pull double duty for fan favorites such as frittatas and casseroles.

If you’re new to baking, you’ll quickly learn that the bench scraper is your bestie. Perfect for portioning dough, transporting chopped chocolate and nuts, and cleaning your work station, it’s pretty much indispensable. The walnut handle and stainless steel construction of this Lamson model make it a rock-solid pick, and the serrated pie server is perfect for cutting into your favorite holiday desserts.

This rolling pin’s tapered design allows more maneuverability and is the reason many pastry chefs and bakers the world over choose French over other styles. As with all of Made In’s items, you’re getting durable, professional-grade products at reasonable prices. Made from beechwood, this rolling pin will make a pleasant addition to any serious baker’s kitchen arsenal.

I’ve been a fan of King Arthur’s products for years and keep this well-researched compendium at arm’s length. It’s chock-full of appetizing recipes and insider tips from some of the best bakers in the business. For any sourdough geek or bread enthusiast, it’s an absolute must.

I admittedly own too many aprons, but if Marie Kondo were standing in front of me, I’d keep this one and toss the rest. We partnered with the folks at Everybody.World to bring you this beautiful cotton number, which is made sustainably and features an adjustable back and neck strap to fit cooks of any stature. The cream color helps camouflage any stray flour from your next baking project.

For more than just decorating layer cakes, pastry tips come in handy for piping éclairs, meringues, churros, and so much more. This set has every shape and size covered, and my favorite thing about it is the coupler, which allows you to change tips without removing the contents of your piping bag, saving time and cleanup. A flower nail for cake decorating is even included in the mix.

Lodge is cast iron royalty for a reason, and this pan is my favorite 9- by-13 for making everything from lasagna to cinnamon rolls to focaccia. Like all cast iron, it radiates and evenly distributes heat, eliminating hotspots. And unlike other metal casserole dishes, this one comes pre-seasoned and won’t bend or warp at high temperatures. The removable silicone handles are exactly what you need to prevent burns—plus, they add a pop of color!

Once you know your way around grocery store flours, a great next step is to explore the differences in taste, texture, and final product that different grain varieties can provide. This small-batch flour is a terrific jumping-off point, as it can be used in place of standard white flour in a 1:1 ratio (think sourdough, pizza, cookies, or viennoiserie). The grains are grown locally near Barton Springs Mill in Texas, where quality is favored over quantity.

One of the things that we love about dishes baked in Bundt form is that they really don’t require much in the decorating department, as the pan itself adds depth and texture. This fluted tube pan is perfect for your next baking project—might we suggest our Lemon Tea Cake, Monkey Bread, or Potica? The nonstick coating allows you to flip your creation onto a serving platter with ease, and the hefty carbon steel construction won’t warp in the oven like some flimsier models.

Not all chocolates are created equal—and when you’re baking, quality is tantamount to success. This baking kit from Guittard Chocolate Company allows you to maximize rich flavor and melty texture with a perfect blend of products ranging from bittersweet wafers to semisweet chips to an unsweetened bar, as well as some top-notch cocoa powder. The family company has been producing chocolate in California for over 150 years using ethically sourced ingredients, and this starter pack—complete with a Guittard tote bag—is just the thing for your next batch of brownies, chocolate chip cookies, or molten chocolate cake.

A springform pan might not be something you use on the regular, but when you do, you want it to be high-quality and reliable like this one. This pan boasts a sleek, nonstick surface and tight clamping mechanism that helps prevent leaks, especially with higher hydration batters. It transfers heat well, allowing for evenly cooked confections. You don’t have to use it just for sweets either, it can easily handle baked pasta with no issues!