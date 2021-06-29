The Best Sauté Pans for Perfect Searing, Braising, and Baking

When it comes to stocking a kitchen with cookware, there are a few obvious pieces you’ll know to invest in, like a nonstick skillet and a Dutch oven. But there will certainly be instances (mid-cooking, of course) where you find the skillet a bit too shallow and the Dutch oven too cumbersome. So consider investing in their clever hybrid: the sauté pan.

This kitchen MVP is the middle ground between a shallow, slanted-sided skillet and a deep Dutch oven. Boasting tons of versatility, the pan can sear, braise, simmer, shallow fry, bake, and of course, sauté. Built with tall, straight, sides and a sturdy, durable core, sauté pans are designed to withstand high heats and won't overflow. But with so many options that span a variety of materials and price points, it can be hard to select the exact one for your needs. We’ve enlisted the experts to help select the best sauté pans suitable for all kinds of cooks.

Features to Keep in Mind When Shopping for a Saute Pan

Material

Hard anodized and ceramic nonstick are among the most popular, since they require very little clean up. But there are plenty of stainless steel and cast iron options to choose from as well, both of which are extremely durable and boast high heat retention. In terms of coatings, the nonstick and ceramic layers are free of common toxins like lead and PFOA, while the cast iron pans arrive already seasoned, creating a natural, nonstick surface.

Size

There are a variety of sizes available, with the most common measuring in at 3, 4, and 5-quarts. A small sauté pan is excellent if you’re only planning on cooking for yourself or a small group, but if you’re hoping to braise large hunks of meat or shallow fry ribbons of potatoes, it’s worth leveling up to the biggest size.

Clean up

Nonstick and ceramic coatings inherently make cleaning a breeze—just use a non-abrasive sponge to prolong the pan’s life. Stainless steel and cast iron will need a little bit more elbow grease and TLC. To maintain the shine of stainless steel, work a bit of Bar Keeper’s Friend cleanser into the cookware. As for cast iron, make sure to wipe out excess water from the base, rub it with neutral oil, and place it over low heat to burn off.

Our Top Picks

Best Overall SHOP NOW

It should come as no surprise that chefs and home cooks alike swear by All-Clad’s durable cookware, and this 3-quart sauté pan is no exception. The oven-safe pan heats up quickly thanks to the three-ply bonded construction that extends from the base up through the sides of the pan, distributing warmth for even cooking every time. Its tall, straight sides prevent excess splattering while searing off short ribs or simmering tomato sauce. Plus, it’s compatible on all traditional surfaces, including induction.

Best Value SHOP NOW

Complete with a diamond-infused, toxin-free ceramic coating, the nonstick layer has some unique advantages according to the brand. It’s said to be five times harder and last ten times longer than traditional coatings, and since diamonds are more conductive than copper, the pan heats up quickly and makes for easy clean up. A heavy-duty base thwarts unsightly warping or wobbling, while the riveted stainless steel handle is designed to feel secure in your grip.

Best Nonstick SHOP NOW

If it’s nonstick you’re after, you can’t go wrong with the Calphalon Classic 5-Quart Nonstick Sauté Pan. The pan is enveloped in a PFOA-free dual-layer nonstick coating that not only enhances durability but also ensures that nothing will stick. Cooks can easily slip the pan from the stove into the oven since it’s oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, with the fitted tempered glass lid, you’ll know exactly what’s going on inside without removing it.

Best Heat Technology SHOP NOW

The deep, three-layer nonstick sauté pan is plenty versatile, perfect for braising hunks of meat or cooking off a sauce, and it comes with a fitted glass lid that allows you to continuously monitor what’s going on. But what makes this pan stand apart is the built-in thermo-spot technology that showcases when it’s reached the appropriate temperature to start cooking—no guessing necessary.

Ask the Experts

What do professional chefs use sauté pans for?

“We use sauté pans for searing, shallow frying, reducing sauces, longer braises, or anything where the evaporation of liquid/water content makes a difference,” explains Christine Lau, executive chef at Kimika in New York City. “Some examples: making beurre blanc, fontina fonduta, blanching asparagus, and caramelizing onions.”

What’s the difference between a sauté pan and a frying pan?

The biggest difference between the two comes down to the basic shape. “A frying pan will have a wall around the edges while a sauté pan will have a lip that will let you flip or toss items,” explains chef Felipe Donnelly of Brooklyn’s Colonia Verde.

How long does a sauté pan last for?