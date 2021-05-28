The Best Under-Counter Wine Cooler for True Enthusiasts

With great wine comes great responsibility—and that means proper storage. Whether you’re saving some cellar-worthy bottles for future enjoyment or working your way through your favorite case of rosé, investing in a quality fridge can make all the difference in your drinking experience. A cooler does more than just bring wines to their ideal serving temperature. It also provides stability: Exposure to extreme hot and cold (and fluctuations between the two) can adversely affect a wine’s flavor, and most are best kept between 50 and 68 degrees Fahrenheit— warmer than a standard fridge and cooler than the average room. Most bottles also benefit from being stored on their sides. This prevents the cork from drying out, which can introduce oxygen into the bottle and render a wine undrinkable.

Choosing the perfect wine fridge might seem overwhelming, but you can easily narrow down your choices by opting for an under-counter model. These feature a front-facing vent which directs the heat away from the unit, and can be seamlessly installed underneath bars or kitchen counters. Many are also attractive enough to keep out in the open, giving you the freedom to choose where and how yours will be placed in your space. Shop our top picks for the best built-in wine coolers on the market today.

Our Top Picks

Best Overall

Best Dual Zone

Best Compact: Antarctic Star Wine Cooler

Best Compact Space Pick

Ask the Experts

How long should a wine cooler last?

A quality wine cooler should last at least 10 years. Most wine coolers come with warranties for both parts and labor and are offered for anywhere between one and five years.

How long does it take for wine to reach the ideal temperature in a cooler?

This depends on many factors, such as the size of your wine cooler, the temperature at which it's set, the temperature of the wine, the ambient temperature of the room, and so on. All in all, if you put a bottle of wine in any cooler, it’s safe to say that it will come to your desired temperature after 8 to 10 hours or so. If you wish to chill a bottle quickly, simply wrap it in a wet paper towel and stick it in your freezer for about 20 minutes—this usually does the trick!

What’s the best way to clean or maintain it?