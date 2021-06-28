A Definitive Guide to the Best Wine Glasses

Whether you know your way around a cellar or are just getting to know the difference between a Vermentino and a Verdelho, the drinking experience can be as serious or as casual as you want it to be—there are technically no rules that dictate what you like to drink and how you should enjoy it. There are, however, many different guidelines for optimizing taste and aroma, and that’s where great stemware comes in.

Studies have shown that the shape of a glass can significantly influence the movement and concentration of ethanol vapors, ultimately affecting a wine or spirit’s flavors and aromas. This is exactly what makes certain glasses better suited to certain wines than others, which is the idea behind varietal-specific, category-specific, and many all-purpose wine glasses. Of course, stemware shopping can be overwhelming, so we’ve broken it down to the best of the basics. Read on for our essential wine glass picks.

Features to Keep in Mind When Shopping for Wine Glasses

Varietals: Most oenophiles don’t need to go all-out with every varietal-specific wine glass on the market—in fact, casual drinkers can cover a lot of ground with a high-quality all-purpose option, and if you do want to specifically cover a few core varietals (e.g. Bordeaux, Cabernet, Burgundy, Chardonnay, Riesling, et al), then you can go for glasses that are designed to accompany either the exact varietal or the general category it falls into, such as light-bodied reds and full-bodied whites.

Size and Shape: In general, fuller-bodied red wines are more tannic, and wines in this category call for a larger bowl and a wider opening to give the wine more surface area in order for it to open up (this describes a classic large Bordeaux glass). Burgundy glasses feature a large bowl with a narrowed opening so as to keep delicate aromas inside the glass; red wines in between these two categories (such as Syrah or Malbec) work well in “standard” red wine glasses (i.e. unspecified red wine glasses) as well as high-quality all-purpose glasses. The same approaches can be applied to white wines when it comes to body and aroma, though tannins are not a concern in white wines.

Materials: Crystal is always a sound choice when shopping for the perfect wine glasses. Unlike regular glass, it is possible to produce an extremely thin vessel out of crystal that still offers some level of durability. When talking about wine glasses, the thinner the lip, the better the experience (this is also usually an indicator of high quality, as is the clarity of the glass—sommeliers gravitate toward high-end brands like Zalto for these reasons).

Our Top Picks

The Gabriel-Glas Gold Edition is an incredibly thin, mouth-blown wine glass that’s designed to work well with a number of different wine styles, thanks to its broader base, which provides more surface area, and gently sloped walls with a narrowed opening to encourage decantation and aroma preservation, respectively. These featherweight glasses might feel extremely delicate, but cleaning them in the dishwasher is recommended (they’re less likely to break this way).

Best Overall SHOP NOW

Best for White Wine: Riedel Vinum Sauvignon Blanc Wine Glass

Light-bodied white wines like Sauvignon Blanc, Semillon, and Chenin Blanc thrive in Riedel’s Vinum Sauvignon Blanc glasses, which are also great for dessert wines (think Ports and sherries), ticking several boxes at once. These glasses are machine made and dishwasher safe.

Best for White Wine SHOP NOW

Best for Red Wine: Paksh Novelty Italian Red Wine Glasses

Balancing the fine line between durability and delicate design, this best-selling set of four is made from Italian-crafted glass that's also dishwasher safe. The bulbous shape sits comfortably in your palm and is perfect for swirling red wine to release its aroma.

Best for Red Wine SHOP NOW

Ask the Experts

What wine glasses do top restaurants use?

Depending on the restaurant and its service level, the quality of the stemware will differ—for reference, higher-quality wine glasses tend to be quite delicate and fine, while more approachable wine glasses will usually be heavier and thicker. In general, thin glasses with good clarity are most ideal for the wine drinking experience.

Why are crystal wine glasses better than glass ones?

Crystal, whether lead-free or not, makes it possible to produce wine glasses that are razor-thin yet still durable. Lead-free is usually ideal when it comes to drinkware, but lead is only really of significant concern for vessels designed to hold liquids for extended periods of time, such as spirits decanters, as the lead can leach into the liquid after prolonged contact.

Does the shape of a glass influence the taste?