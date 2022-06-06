If your fruits and vegetables have suffered the indignities of rotting in a plastic bin in the fridge, forgotten, we’re here to save you from all that. What you need is a fruit bowl–the right kind of fruit bowl, the kind you can leave on the counter, proudly. But what kind of fruit bowl stands the test of time? We’ve taken a long, hard look, and we think we know the answer.

Read on for our picks for the best looking and best performing fruit bowls, which will stand up to the trials and tribulations of spring and summer produce.

Best Overall: West Elm Pure Ceramic Footed Centerpiece Bowl

Bowl Material: ceramic | Design: modern | Color: white or black | Dimensions: 16 x 5 | Weight: unknown

Pros Clean, modern look

Footed, for extra aesthetic appeal

Large bowl Cons Lists as “not food safe”

Expensive

Ceramic can be heavy

Why we chose it: A clean, streamlined look that comes in two colors

This footed fruit bowl adds the right amount of modern décor to your home and can hold a fair amount of fruit while looking really, really good. We loved the large vessel and the foot, which helps with the overall aesthetic. The bowl comes in two color options, so you can mix and match based on what suits your home best. This bowl does fall on the pricier side, and, although it’s a fruit bowl, it’s mysteriously listed as “not food safe” (a mistake? Who knows). Still, we’re big fans of this piece.

Bowl Material: metal | Design: contemporary | Color: black | Dimensions: 11 x 11 | Weight: 1.39 lbs

Pros Lightweight

Inexpensive

Large capacity Cons Wire baskets are not good for smaller items, like garlic

Somewhat tired design

Not substantial

Why we chose it: An affordable fruit bowl that meets many needs

This bargain of a fruit bowl has most of what you need, including a large capacity and a small price tag. It can fit onions, larger fruit, and more, even if the design is not at the very top of the list. Wire baskets may not be ideal for smaller items, like garlic, which tend to slip through the cracks. And although lightweight is great for moving the basket around, it can also tip over more easily, which may not be preferable if you use your basket for heavier items. Still, for the price, this one’s a winner.

Best Woven: Kouboo La Joll Rattan Fruit Bowl

Bowl Material: rattan | Design: Bohemian | Color: whitewash | Dimensions: 14 x 14 x 6 | Weight: 2.89 lbs

Pros Organic design

Comes in two colors

Footed Cons Fruit can rot in rattan more easily

Expensive

May not last as long

Why we chose it: An organic look for a more natural space

The woven fruit bowl is back, baby, and this one’s a keeper. This footed woven bowl is a good-looking addition to your BoHo kitchen. The bowl comes in two colors and can hold a ton of fruits and veggies. Some notes to point out: fruits tending past their prime may not hold up as well in rattan. This bowl is also on the expensive side, and it should be noted that rattan may not last as long as some other materials, like ceramic or metal.

Best for Fruits and Vegetables: Emile Henry French Ceramic Fruit Storage Bowl

Bowl Material: ceramic | Design: country | Color: 6 different colors | Dimensions: they differ | Weight: they differ

Pros Comes in 6 colors

Designed to optimize fruit and vegetable ripeness

Available in two shapes/sizes Cons Expensive

Not really a bowl for table presentation

Cork lid cannot really be easily cleaned

Why we chose it: A high-performing bowl that works to preserve both fruits and veggies

This cork-lidded bowl has it all going on, from the versatility (there are six color options and two available shapes/sizes) to the design and function (the enclosed bottom is designed to keep items like potatoes cool and dark, so that they won’t sprout). The ceramic bowl can be placed in the dishwasher, freezer, and even microwave. The set, which comes with the cork lid, is expensive. And it’s more of a kitchen item than a fruit bowl meant for presentation. The cork lid, of course, cannot be washed and must be wiped clean, which makes us wonder how it survives long-term. But this bowl is still a great investment for those seeking the whole package.

Best Use of Recycled Materials: Guzzini Recycled Tierra Oval Fruit Bowl

Bowl Material: recycled water bottles | Design: modern | Color: white, clay, taupe | Dimensions: 16.54 x 11.81 x 3.5 | Weight: unknown

Pros Affordable

Eco-conscious

Because of the shape, can also be used as a service piece Cons It is dishwasher-safe, but only on the ECO program

The three colors are virtually interchangeable

Shipping is not free

Why we chose it: An eco-friendly piece that won’t break the bank

This affordable fruit bowl is made entirely from recycled water bottles, perhaps one of the few good things to come out of the world’s obsession with plastic. A footed, oval fruit bowl that holds whatever your heart desires, this vessel can also be used as a serving platter. It comes in three colors (admittedly, these pale shades of white, taupe, and clay are very, very close to one another) and can go in the dishwasher, although there’s a snag there: it can only be heated up to 131 degrees, so ECO settings only, please. Shipping is not free, so consider tacking it on to another, larger order, if that’s a concern.

Best Metal: Serax Handcrafted Metal Fruit Bowls

Bowl Material: metal | Design: contemporary | Color: black and white | Dimensions: they differ | Weight: they differ

Pros Different sizes and shapes available

Different colors available

Made by iron sculptor Antonino Sciortino Cons Some items out of stock

Larger wire on pedestal bowls can be inconvenient for smaller foods

Hand-wash only

Why we chose it: A series of metal bowls that can adapt to any home

Serax has released this top-tier fruit bowl series in conjunction with iron sculptor Antonio Sciortino to showcase the confluence of art and the kitchen. Whether you prefer a pedestal bowl or a round, flat piece, this collection has the style—assuming it’s in stock. Pieces are available in both white and in black. The pedestal version’s slats are larger, meaning that you can’t place small items in them. And all the bowls in the collection are hand-wash only. But that may be a small price to pay for these delightful pieces of art.

Bowl Material: marble | Design: country | Color: white and gray | Dimensions: 10 x 4.75 | Weight: unknown

Pros A statement piece

Substantial

Keeps fruit cool Cons Not dishwasher-safe

Can stain

Small

Why we chose it: A beautiful stone piece that makes a statement

When it comes to beauty, marble is hard to beat. This petite piece is made from white marble with gray veining, and it really does amplify the look of the kitchen. Marble is a naturally cool material, so it will keep room and refrigerator temperature fruit cool as night. Marble, of course, does come with some drawbacks. A porous, natural stone, it does stain easily and is particularly susceptible to staining from citric acid. It’s not dishwasher-safe, either, and this particular vessel is on the small side, so it’s more of a decorative accent than a full-fledged workhorse fruit bowl.

How We Chose These Products

We looked for bowls from prominent brands and we looked for common materials that we knew would work well over the course of time: ceramic, stone, metal, and rattan, for instance. We also considered size, ease of care, durability, weight, and price.

Features to Keep in Mind When Shopping for Fruit Bowls

Size

The size of your fruit bowl is mostly a matter of personal preference. If you have a large household or prefer to use your bowl to display a bountiful amount of fruit, you’ll want to shop for a larger bowl with a larger capacity.

Storage

Some fruit bowls, like our top pick from West Elm, are used for display, while others, like the Emile Henry, are also vessels designed to store and preserve produce. Your shopping should reflect your individual needs.

Weight

The materials used will reflect a different fruit bowl weight. Marble, for instance, is a heavier, more substantive material. If weight is a concern, you’ll want to look at the material. Wood and woven bowls are far lighter than marble, ceramic, and metal. These materials also have differing durabilities (stone and ceramic are the most durable, and woven bowls are among the least).

“Something with good airflow, and not too deep so the fruit at the bottom isn’t lost out of sight and forgotten,” recommends Nick Brown, owner of Rincon Tropics, in Carpinteria, CA. “A sturdy base so that it doesn’t tip over when fruit is added or removed.”

Easy To Maintain

Consider whether or not a fruit bowl is dishwasher-safe and whether or not it will be impacted by citric acid. Marble, for instance, a porous, natural stone that is easily stained, can be a difficult material to care for, and this may be something consumers want to consider when shopping for a fruit bowl.

Ask the Experts

Q: What fruits can go together in a bowl?

“Most relatively common fruits can be mixed together in a bowl, as long as they are still monitored,” Brown says. “Fruits like bananas and apples emit ethylene gas, which will not only ripen themselves, but speed up the ripening process for other fruits (regardless of if they need to be ripened or not). As long as the fruit bowl is observed regularly, I would say it’s safe to put whichever fruits you have that don’t require refrigeration in the same bowl until they are ripe, or until you are ready to eat them.”

Q: What should be in a fruit bowl?

Stone fruits, says Aaron Sturges, owner of Sturges Orchards, north of Pittsburgh, PA, can break down more quickly. “With that said, these may be harvested firmer for shipping and may need to be set out to soften,” Sturges says. “Most local orchard growers will allow them to ripen on the tree for a higher sugar content, and may soften quicker. It’s best to refrigerate the fruit that won’t be consumed that day or the next. In my opinion, filling your fruit bowl every other day would keep your fruit bowl full with great eye appeal. This would also be a reminder to eat your fruit.”

Q: Are wooden bowls good for fruit?

“Wooden bowls can be good for fruit, as long as there is either a very high turnover of fruit in the bowl or if it isn’t particularly deep,” Brown says. “It is best to have a decent amount of airflow throughout the bowl, regardless of the material, so a deep high bowl that you might use for a large salad, for example, might not be the most ideal bowl for storing fruit.” Brown recommends being able to see your fruit at all times. “If it is out of sight, you are more likely to forget about it, and it can go bad before you realize it.”

Q: Can you put apples and oranges in the same bowl?

Apples and oranges, Sturges says, “get along nicely.” Brown agrees but adds that apples give off the ripening gas ethylene and that citrus dehydrates once picked. “Both should be eaten sooner, rather than later, for a more optimal fruit quality experience,” he says.

Q: Is it OK to put fruit in a stainless steel bowl?

“Stainless bowls may be the best for sanitary reasons,” Sturges says. “They’re easy to clean if there’s one bad apple.”

Our Take

For a fruit bowl that’s both practical and pretty, West Elm’s ceramic footed version is the way to go.

