Shopping & Reviews

The Best Omelette Pan for Anyone Who Is Serious About Brunch

Plus, an affordable runner-up.

Amazon omelette pan

By Alexandra Ilyashov

Updated on July 16, 2021

The omelette pan has a lot in common with its more famous cookware cousin, the frying pan: flat, wide bottoms, high and even heat capabilities, and nonstick (or at least low-stick, easy-to-clean) interiors. Even if you’re not a devoted egg enthusiast on a quest to achieve the perfect omelette, these pans are an attractive stovetop addition for a number of reasons, like flawlessly transitioning food from pan to plate. Here’s how to find the best omelette pan for you, whether you’ve got all sorts of artful wrist flicks in your cooking repertoire, or haven’t yet been able to nail a photo-worthy egg dish of any kind.

Tips for Buying an Omelette Pan

  • Pick a pan size based on your egg-making (and eating) habits. Think about how many eggs you’re flipping into omelette perfection at a time: An 8-inch pan will hold two or three eggs, so it’s perfect for solo cooks, while pans 10-inch and up will accommodate at least five or six eggs, great for wiping up brunch for your family or guests. A smaller pan might also be preferable if you want something nimbler and a bit easier to manage on the stovetop, or for compact kitchens.
  • Besides length and balance, you’ll want a handle that stays cool. Look for handles made out of materials like stainless steel or silicone which remain at a lower temperature for maximum comfort during use.
  • Pay attention to the angle and height of a pan’s sides. You’ll have an easier time flipping flawless omelettes using a pan with higher, slightly sloped sides.

Our Top Picks

Best Overall

Lightweight and Durable
    SHOP NOW

    Best Value

    Affordable Pick
      SHOP NOW

      Best Japanese

      Easy to Flip
        SHOP NOW

        Best Folding

        Clever Design
          SHOP NOW

          Best Set

          Size Options
            SHOP NOW

            Keep Reading

            Amazon Prime Big Deals Day Editors' Picks Guide

            The Best October Prime Day Kitchen Deals, Hand-Picked by SAVEUR Editors

            By SAVEUR EDITORS
            The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on All the Kitchen Stuff You Love

            The Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals, Hand-Picked by SAVEUR Editors

            By SAVEUR EDITORS
            I’m a Private Chef, and I Saved 622 Pounds of Food Waste From the Landfill

            I’m a Private Chef, and I Saved 622 Pounds of Food Waste From the Landfill

            By FATIMA KHAWAJA
            Physkoa Colored Wine Glasses

            10 Must-Have Kitchen Deals During Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

            By ELLEN FORT
            Valentine Day Gift Guide

            Our Favorite Valentine’s Gifts for Food Lovers

            By ELLEN FORT
            The Best Black Friday Kitchen Deals of 2023

            The Best Black Friday Kitchen Deals of 2023

            By ELLEN FORT
            SAVEUR’s Guide to Holiday Gifting 2023

            SAVEUR’s Guide to Holiday Gifting 2023

            By SAVEUR EDITORS
            Gift Guide

            The Best Gifts for Chocolate Fiends

            By FRANCES KIM
            Ironwood 650

            Here’s What SAVEUR Editors Are Buying on October Prime Day

            By SAVEUR EDITORS
            Shopping & Reviews

            Continue to Next Story

            Want more SAVEUR?

            Get our favorite recipes, stories, and more delivered to your inbox.

            Subscribe