The Best Santoku Knives (and What to Consider When Buying One)

Much like its better-known cousin the chef knife, the Santoku knife is a versatile workhorse that has a lot going for it. Younger than most Japanese blade styles, which can carry centuries of history and lore, these youngsters only date back to the mid-1900s. Designed as a multipurpose staple for home cooks, this handy tool has since gained popularity (and is commonly produced) globally. “Santoku” translates to “three virtues,” which can be interpreted in two ways: as a reference to its adeptness with meat, fish, and vegetables; or as a nod to its ability to masterfully slice, dice, and mince. Whatever way you slice it, it’s a culinary jack-of-all-trades that’s bound to be a kitchen favorite. Shop the five best Santoku knives below.

This 7-inch version ensures a firm grip even with wet or clammy hands, thanks to its textured handle constructed from Santoprene, a plastic and rubber composite. Its high-quality blade features hollow-ground notches that help reduce friction during use. On the more affordable end, this is also a great option if you’re trying out a Santoku for the first time.

    This well-regarded staple from German brand Henckels is nearly half the cost of many top-reviewed Santoku knives. Its stamped seven-inch blade is constructed from Henckel’s signature high-carbon steel and hardened in ice, a finishing flourish that purportedly makes for a sharper, stronger, longer-lasting blade. Ovaline notches on each side of the blade, in place of the Santoku’s classic hammered tsuchime finish, ensure the knife won’t drag. The full-tang design is also triple riveted and features a curved polymer handle.

      This model from the professional line of Japanese brand Mac has a comfortable Pakkawood handle. The sharp, 6.5” blade features a Granton edge, so it makes cleaner, quicker cuts. Plus, it’s easy to sharpen. It is on the heavier side for a Santoku knife, though, weighing in at 9.6 ounces, so it’s probably not the best fit for particularly petite hands.

        This Santoku knife from Swiss brand Victorinox has a Granton-edged blade similar to our Mac Professional pick, but at 4.6 ounces, it’s significantly lighter in weight (plus an extra half inch of length) due to a blade that’s stamped, not forged. The handle is constructed from Victorinox’s patented thermoplastic rubber material, makes it easier to grip, and more comfortable. The low-priced pick is also low-maintenance: Online reviewers say it’s easy to sharpen and is dishwasher safe.

          Global’s Santoku knife weighs a very slight 3.2 ounces despite its standard seven-inch blade. Produced in the Japanese city of Niigata, the blades are made from a proprietary steel blend that includes molybdenum, vanadium, and chromium. In layman’s terms, this blade stays sharp for a long time and resists rust or corrosion; it’s far more durable than blades forged from traditional Japanese steel.

