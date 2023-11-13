The Best Gifts for Chocolate Fiends

Although chocolate is undeniably more associated with Valentine’s Day, it also deserves the title of Most Reliable Holiday Gift. Chocolate can play the role of all-ages crowd-pleaser, last-minute stocking stuffer, personal treat for the party host, ready-to-serve dessert—it’s got range! And while those drugstore chocolate Santas and mesh bags of Hanukkah gelt have a special kind of charm, when it comes to holiday gifting, we like to take our chocolate purchases to the next level. Below, find our top picks for this year’s very best chocolate gifts from around the globe.

Casa Bosques x Jonathan Monk Bar

Casa Bosques, a small-batch Mexican chocolate company founded by designer Rafael Prieto, often works with artists and chefs on unique bars that reflect their aesthetic sensibilities. Their collaboration with British conceptual artist Jonathan Monk is cheeky in the best way: the chocolate is cast from a handmolded block of clay showcasing Monk’s fingerprints and encased in a hot-pink wrapper that reminds Monk of “visiting Casa Luis Barragán in Mexico City” (but might give you Barbie vibes instead).

Midunu Hand-Crafted Chocolate Truffles

Midunu is a single-origin chocolate maker based in Accra, Ghana. Crafted by an all-female team of chocolatiers, their signature truffles are infused with carefully sourced ingredients from throughout Africa, from akpeteshie (Ghana’s national spirit) and Cape Malay curry to groundnuts and wild hibiscus. Another thoughtful touch? Each chocolate in the box is named for an African woman who inspires Midunu founder Selassie Atadika.

Lonohana Estate Chocolate Maui Fundraising Bar

Honolulu-based Lonohana is one of the rare chocolate producers that grow their own cacao. For this limited-quantity bar, dark milk chocolate made with beans harvested on Oahu’s North Shore is infused with lavender and finished with dehydrated blueberries from Maui’s Kula Country. It was created to honor the people impacted by the wildfires in Maui, and 100% of the proceeds are being donated to two charities supporting disaster relief efforts: the Living Pono Project and the Mauna Kahālāwai Watershed Partnership.

BOSKA Choco Fondue Petit Marie

‘Tis the season to indulge in melted chocolate! This easy-to-assemble kit has everything you need to throw a fondue fête on the fly: two nesting ceramic pots, a base with a tealight, and a couple of fondue forks. The double boiler will keep your chocolate at the ideal temp for hours, ready for you and your guests to dip in fresh fruit, marshmallows, and maybe even some holiday cookies.

Eleven Madison Park Name That "Milk" Chocolate Set

In celebration of their 25th anniversary, famed NYC restaurant Eleven Madison Park recreated a beloved item from their 2015 menu: the Name That “Milk” guessing game. The luxe set comes with four different kinds of plant-based milk chocolate for you and your guests to sample and discern which milk each bar is made with (the options are coconut, rice, hemp, and pumpkin) Everyone gets their fair share of chocolate regardless of the results, so really there are no losers in this game.

Spicewalla 3-Pack Haute Chocolate Collection

Fresh, small-batch spices from James Beard award-winning chef Meherwan Irani’s Spicewalla and rich cocoa from pastry chef-approved Guittard are a match made in hot chocolate heaven. This festive set contains three alluring flavors: classic hot chocolate, which gets a dash of intrigue from cinnamon; Mexican hot chocolate, which is amped up with cinnamon, cayenne, and nutmeg; and chai-spiced hot chocolate, which gets the full chai masala treatment (ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, black pepper, clove, and allspice).

Noé No Omise 6-Flavor Bundle

Japanese for “Noé’s shop,” Noé no Omise is named after founder Yuki Hayakawa’s daughter, which is fitting since the vegan chocolate company started as a mother-daughter craft project during the pandemic. Hayakawa makes it a point not to use refined sugar, sweetening her bars with only maple syrup and Lakanto (monk fruit sweetener). She also takes the aesthetics of her chocolate as seriously as the flavor and texture, adorning bars with everything from edible gold leaf and Yves Klein-blue spirulina powder to swirls of matcha and shards of fruit.

Compartés Treasures of the Orchard Chocolate Fruit Gift Box

This limited-edition gift box from Los Angeles chocolate maker Compartés showcases the greatest hits from California orchards: we’re talking locally grown dates, apricots, peaches, pears, pineapples, and more. Artfully hand-dipped in a mix of milk and dark chocolate, the dried fruits take on a jewel-like quality and feel special enough for any holiday occasion.

Madhu Chocolate Library

We love how this Austin bean-to-bar company seamlessly incorporates traditional Indian flavors and spices in their chocolate. Treat someone nice on your list to Madhu’s full 9-bar collection, which arrives in a ready-to-gift box (no wrapping necessary!) and includes their award-winning Saffron Milk and Idukki Black Pepper.

Fossa Chocolate Salted Egg Cereal Bar

Salted egg yolk may be a ubiquitous flavor in Singapore—the trifecta of brined duck eggs, fragrant curry leaves, and fiery chiles can be found in everything from chips to fried chicken to seafood dishes—but Fossa might be the first to add it to chocolate. The Singaporean bean-to-bar company makes its tasty salted egg cereal and blends it with caramelized white chocolate for a spectacular marriage of sweet and savory.

Valerie Confections Hanukkah Assortment

This elegant assortment includes four tempting truffle varieties from Los Angeles chocolate maker Valerie's Confections: 61% bittersweet menorah truffles, liquid caramels, Champagne truffles, and gilded truffles (hence the edible gold leaf). Packaged in a sleek white box tied with a blue ribbon, it’s the perfect way to say “Happy Hanukkah.”

Chocolataria Equador White Chocolate with Passion Fruit Bar

If you’ve only ever had waxy, cloyingly sweet white chocolate, this bar from single-origin chocolate maker Chocolataria Equador will be a welcome surprise. Boasting a silky-smooth texture, the white chocolate is rich and honeyed without being over the top and flawlessly balanced by aromatic, tangy-tart passionfruit. Based in Porto, Portugal, Chocolataria Equador sources its beans from São Tomé and Príncipe and is committed to ensuring the African island nation gets the recognition it deserves as a cacao producer.