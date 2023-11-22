Shopping & Reviews

The Best Black Friday Kitchen Deals of 2023

By Ellen Fort

Published on November 22, 2023

The holiday shopping season is in full swing, with big deals on appliances and kitchen tools making their yearly appearance in the pre- and post-Thanksgiving period. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to pull the trigger on a big-ticket item, this is the time of year when discounts will be at their deepest—it’s time to go for the splurge. Cookware, bakeware, countertop appliances like air fryers and ice makers, stand mixers, and so much more will marked down for the days ahead. 

Let us help you cut through the clutter in your inbox by highlighting some of the best deals for culinarians on Black Friday and Cyber Monday (though let’s face it, the sales run together these days).

Appliances

Tools and Cookware

Every product is independently selected and vetted by editors. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Keep Reading

SAVEUR’s Guide to Holiday Gifting 2023

SAVEUR’s Guide to Holiday Gifting 2023

By SAVEUR EDITORS
Gift Guide

The Best Gifts for Chocolate Fiends

By FRANCES KIM
Ironwood 650

Here’s What SAVEUR Editors Are Buying on October Prime Day

By SAVEUR EDITORS
SAVEUR Selects/Amazon

Here’s What SAVEUR Editors Are Buying on Amazon Prime Day 2023

By ELLEN FORT
Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking

The Best Cookbooks of 2022

By ELLEN FORT
Our Favorite Vitamix Blender Is Majorly Discounted This Cyber Monday

Our Favorite Vitamix Blender Is Majorly Discounted This Cyber Monday

By ELLEN FORT
Here’s What SAVEUR Editors Are Buying This Black Friday

Here’s What SAVEUR Editors Are Buying This Black Friday

By SAVEUR EDITORS
The Best Stocking Stuffers

The Best Stocking Stuffers

By ELLEN FORT
The Best Subscription Gifts Keep on Giving All Year Long

The Best Subscription Gifts Keep on Giving All Year Long

By ELLEN FORT
Shopping & Reviews

Continue to Next Story

Want more SAVEUR?

Get our favorite recipes, stories, and more delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe