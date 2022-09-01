Summer is about spending time in the warm afternoon sunshine and enjoying languid balmy evenings al fresco—not necessarily focusing on upgrading your arsenal of kitchen tools and appliances. But as you enjoy sipping one last Aperol Spritz on a buzzy restaurant patio and snacking on the last sweet and supple tomatoes of the peak season, now’s the time to give your kitchen wares a little refresh. We’re big fans of Food52 for their elegant, everyday aesthetic and keen eye for cool products, so we’re saving you some time and selecting our favorite items on sale for Labor Day.

Through September 5, the site is offering great deals on great finds—from kitchen classics like Le Creuset Dutch ovens and All-Clad cookware sets, to little luxuries like marble cake stands and stylish aprons with built-in pot holders (yes, you heard that right). The best part: prices are slashed up to 50%. Below, see our editor’s curated collection of top deals from this year’s Food52 Labor Day sale.

Editor’s Picks

This piece takes all the wonders of a classic Le Creuset Dutch oven (the impeccable heat retention, even cooking ability, and durable enamel inner coating) and adds extra-high walls—ideal for autumnal soups and warming braises. The extra height is not only great for keeping boil-vers at bay (in turn, keeping your stove and oven clean), but it also helps mitigate evaporation, keeping flavor and moisture sealed inside under its well-fitted lid. We’re especially partial to the autumn-leaf-like hue offered among the brand’s extensive color options; it’ll be the perfect steaming centerpiece to your dining table come cold weather.

All-Clad is a favorite cookware brand among our editors and this 14-piece set covers all the bases in style. The thick copper core helps conduct heat, while the stainless steel exterior and interior keep the pots and pans from warping or changing the taste of your food. Not to mention the set is stick resistant and safe for the boiler. And for folks with smaller kitchens, try the 7-piece set instead.

German-made Zwilling knives have been a cut above the rest for nearly three centuries. We love how they’re crafted from a single piece of stainless steel (so there’s no worry that the blade will break off from the handle).

This 7-piece set features a great lineup: a paring, utility, and bread knife take care of more specific tasks, while a classic chef’s knife and Japanese santoku will cover the rest of your slicing and dicing. The whole gang is housed in a lovely acacia wood block (that’s attractive enough for you to actually want to keep counter-side). An included honing steel will keep your blades in ship shape between larger sharpening sessions.

Give your fruit the five-star treatment with this pedestal fruit bowl—it might just be the classiest thing in your kitchen. The elevated silhouette looks super elegant and you’ll also be able to fit more plates on the table, since the pedestal takes up a smaller footprint. And you can’t go wrong with the classic white marble veined with dove gray, it’ll go with every kitchen color scheme and let your colorful fruit shine, making a still life scene pretty enough to paint.

Three words: Built in potholders. We love the intelligent design of this apron and it’s classic aesthetic, too. Available in three different sizes (including one for the kiddos in your life) and myriad colors—we’re partial to the bright blueberry and rosy rhubarb—this apron won’t let spills and stains seep through thanks to it’s thicker cotton fabric and can fit any cook with extra-long waist ties and an adjustable neck strap. And of course, the potholders. They’re sewn into the apron’s bottom corners and are ideal for transferring your culinary creation from stovetop to table.

Who needs taper candles at the center of their table when you could have this stunning set of baking dishes center stage? Staub is known for their quality cast-iron cookware and that reputation extends to their ceramics, too. We love the crisp, classic white color and sturdy side handles of these two ovular vessels—one 9 inches long and the other 12 inches long—ideal for an apple crisp or cheese pull-laden pasta bake.

Serve in impeccable style with this serving bowl and oval platter that are giving Scandinavian-meets-mid-century elegance. Based on late-seventies designs by famed Danish ceramicist Niels Refsgaard, the lightly speckled blue glaze is reminiscent of a robin’s egg, while the amber rim adds a touch of earthy dimension. There’s no need to save these for special occasions either (though, they’d be a showstopper on your Thanksgiving table) just pop them into the dishwasher and they’re ready to go again tomorrow. And though not every piece is on sale, you can also splurge on the whole set.

If you don’t think you have room for a full-sized blender, try this compact one. Though small in stature, it won’t sacrifice power. Its stainless steel blades can whip up everything from dips and sauces to breakfast smoothies (and it includes a lid that snaps onto the blender cup to take your beverage out and about). When you’re done, pop everything but the base into the dishwasher for an impeccably easy cleanup experience.

