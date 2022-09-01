Outdoor cooking season doesn’t end after Labor Day. In fact, it’s actually the perfect time to save on equipment like Solo Stove’s fire pits, pizza ovens, and accessories, and make the most of cooler temperatures outdoors. Made for backyard cooking, these appliances are perfect for savoring the last of the summer heat and warming up crisp fall nights. The brand rarely offers sales of this magnitude, so stock up while you can.

What Is Solo Stove?

Solo Stove is an outdoor cookware brand that specializes in fire pits and pizza ovens. Made of stainless steel in a signature dome shape, both the fire pits and pizza ovens are durable and built to last. The fire pits are available in three sizes (15 pounds, 20 pounds, and 38 pounds) and tout smokeless technology with an intuitive, easy design. The Pi Pizza Oven (only available in one size) can be used with wood or propane and includes a pizza stone with purchase, too. The site also sells accessories for both tools, including lids, heat deflectors, cooking tools, and more. Starting this weekend, the brand is also selling its new tabletop fire pit and a line of pizza-making ingredients, including dough, pepperoni, sauce, and cheese.

What should I expect from the Solo Stove sale?

From now through Labor Day, Sep 5, 2022, you can save up to 40 percent on their three fire pits and up to 30 percent off their Pi Pizza Oven. Pizza dough can be purchased for $30 off, and the full collection of ingredients can be purchased with a $40 discount. Additionally, accessories like covers, firewood, stands, and lids can be purchased for up to 35 percent off. Lastly, the brand-new tabletop fire pit, Mesa, is available for $40 off as well. All sales can be found on the Solo Stove website, and can be purchased in bundles as well. This is the brand’s biggest Labor Day sale ever, so take advantage of these savings while you can. View our favorite deals, below.

Our Top Picks From Solo Stove’s Labor Day Deals

Mesa Tabletop Fire Pit for $79.99 (discount of $40)

Pi Supply Neapolitan Dough Balls for $109.99 (discount of $30)

Pi Supply Neapolitan Artisan Box for $144.99 (discount of $40)

Bonfire 2.0 Fire Pit for $229.99 (discount of $170)

Ranger 2.0 Fire Pit for $199.99 (discount of $100)

Yukon 2.0 Fire Pit for $429.00 (discount of $320)

Pi Pizza Oven for $424.99 (discount of $200)

Sticks + Tools Accessories Bundle for $129.99 (discount of $70)

Storage Station for $549.99 (discount of $200)

Fire Pit Starters for $11.99 (discount of $4)

