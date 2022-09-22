We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

Bringing together a love of kitchenware, design, and functionality, stylish kitchenware brand Material has launched a collaboration with NYC stylist Beverly Nguyen, introducing a new color to the brand’s much-loved knife trio set. Kate Berry, Chief Creative Officer of both SAVEUR and Domino, is a longtime fan of both Material and Nguyen’s work.

“I love Material’s product,” Berry says. “The quality is really good—knives are so sharp, come in great colors and the materials are practical. They’re not just about their great product though. As a brand, they, along with Beverly, really support communities and philanthropic initiatives (such as Heart of Dinner), and I love seeing them come together to help push each other’s designs forward.”

So if you’re in the market for a fresh set of knives that will have everyone asking, “Where did you get these?” then read on.

Who is Beverly Nguyen?

After a successful career as a fashion stylist for over a decade, Nguyen branched into the homeware space when she opened her retail shop, Beverly’s, in April 2021. A shop that sells design-forward, budget-friendly homeware and kitchenware, as well as specialty foods, Beverly’s also has a pop-up at Nordstrom’s flagship in New York City. Nguyen stocks all the best goods for entertaining and living, from table linens and beautiful glassware to cast iron and bottles of olive oil.

“Material and I instantly connected on our brand principles: community building, storytelling, and a practically luxurious approach to design,” Nguyen said in a press release. “It was the opportunity to expand upon these shared values that most excited me. With this collaboration, we’re creating products that bring simple and thoughtful beauty into anyone’s kitchen, while telling a larger story about tradition, innovation, and pleasure.”

What can I expect from this collab?

A trio of knives in a stunning new shade. Material’s knife trio, which includes a 4-inch paring knife, a 6-inch serrated knife, and an 8-inch chef’s knife, now comes in the color sage, a gorgeous mid-tone green that will never go out of style. The knives are made from ultra-durable Japanese stainless steel and high carbon with a solid, stain-resistant composite handle.

Also of note: This is the first cutlery collaboration Material has ever done, and the new colorway is the first one the brand has introduced since before the pandemic began.

Where can I purchase the knife trio?

You can pick up this collab in the limited edition shade sage on Material’s website for $155. But sleep on this one, the knife trio does sell out fast, so get it while you can.