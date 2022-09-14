No matter the size of your kitchen, there are some things that every home chef has to have: A high-quality Dutch oven, stock pot, or cookie sheet are absolutely essential for cooking the best dishes. And now you can buy one, among other cookware items, at a serious discount from the SAVEUR Selects collection on Wayfair.

What is SAVEUR Selects?

Here at SAVEUR, we take cooking seriously. Food is more than just necessary to live—it’s also one of life’s greatest pleasures, and something worth celebrating with friends and family. We pride ourselves on our incredible recipes and kitchen tips, and want to make cookware that matches those values so home cooks have everything they need to prepare a great meal. At Wayfair, you can currently purchase SAVEUR Selects items like a five-piece bakeware set, a 17-inch roasting pan, a two-piece frying pan set, and more.

What should I expect from the Wayfair Sale?

For a limited time, you can score huge savings on SAVEUR Selects cookware and bakeware at Wayfair. Save 25 percent off items like a three-quart saucepan, a five-quart stainless steel saute pan, and a four-quart stainless steel Dutch oven. Other items range from 11 percent to 48 percent off, with the largest discount available for the five-piece bakeware set. Originally priced at $120, you can currently get a collection of two cake pans, a muffin tin, a baking sheet, and a loaf pan for just $62.10. The sale isn’t going to last long, so stock up on these discounted kitchen essentials while you can. View our other recommended items to snag, below.

Our Top Picks from Wayfair’s SAVEUR Selects Sale

SAVEUR Selects 12 Cup Non-Stick Muffin Pan for $26.38 (originally priced at $38)

SAVEUR Selects Non-Stick Artisan Baking Sheet for $27.99 (originally priced at $32)

SAVEUR Selects 10.4” Round Non-Stick Steel Fluted Cake Pan for $25.73 (originally priced at $36)

SAVEUR Selects 4.9” W x 12.4” L Non-Stick Carbon Steel Bread Pan for $19.26 (originally $27)

SAVEUR Selects 10” Round Non-Stick Steel Angel Food Cake Pan for $28.16 (originally $42)

SAVEUR Selects Non Stick Stainless Steel 13 in. Pizza Pan for $26.78 (originally $32)

SAVEUR Selects Stainless Steel Stock Pot with Lid for $169.90 (originally $200)