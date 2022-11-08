Sponsored Post

The Famous Eldridge Highball

Honey and ginger sparkle in this effervescent riff on the Penicillin cocktail.

A lightened-up riff on the boozier Penicillin cocktail, this refreshing drink’s name is reportedly a nod to Eldridge Street, the former location of New York City’s now-shuttered Milk & Honey bar. Ginger ale is a classic highball topper; here, it complements The Famous Grouse’s signature, spicy, butterscotch notes. We recommend Fever Tree brand, which is gently sweetened and extra gingery.

Ingredients

For they honey syrup:

  • 1 cup honey

For the cocktail:

  • 2 oz. The Famous Grouse Whisky
  • ¾ oz. fresh lemon juice
  • ½ oz. honey syrup
  • Ginger ale, for topping
  • Lemon wedge, for garnish

Instructions

Step 1

Make the honey syrup: In a liquid measuring cup or heatproof jar, stir together the honey and ⅓ cup of hot water. Cover tightly and refrigerate until ready to use; honey syrup keeps well in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.

Step 2

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice, then add The Famous Grouse, lemon juice, and ½ ounce of the reserved honey syrup. Shake well, then strain into a chilled Collins glass filled with ice. Top with ginger ale, garnish with a lemon wedge, and serve immediately.

The Famous Grouse is available to purchase from Caskers, Drizly, Reserve Bar, and select retailers nationwide.

