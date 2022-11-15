Sponsored Post

The Famous Hot Toddy

Warm up by the fire with this classic hot cocktail.

  • Cook

    8 minutes

COURTESY OF THE FAMOUS GROUSE

By Courtesy of The Famous Grouse

Published on November 15, 2022

The hot toddy is a classic winter cocktail best enjoyed among friends on a cold winter night by the fire. For this version, which features The Famous Grouse Scotch Whisky, seek out a delicately flavored wildflower, clover, or acacia honey, all of which will complement the spirit’s spicy butterscotch notes.

Ingredients

For they honey syrup:

  • 1 cup honey

For the cocktail:

  • 1¾ oz. The Famous Grouse Whisky
  • ½ oz. fresh lemon juice
  • ½ oz. honey syrup
  • 2 dashes bitters
  • Cinnamon stick, for garnish
  • Orange twist, for garnish

Instructions

Step 1

Make the honey syrup: In a liquid measuring cup or heatproof jar, stir together the honey and ⅓ cup of hot water. Use immediately or cover tightly and refrigerate until ready to use; honey syrup keeps well in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.

Step 2

To a heat resistant glass or mug, add The Famous Grouse, lemon juice, ½ ounce of the honey syrup, and the bitters. Top with hot water, garnish with a cinnamon stick and orange twist, and serve hot.

The Famous Grouse is available to purchase from Caskers, Drizly, Reserve Bar, and select retailers nationwide.

Keep Reading

The Famous Coffee

The Famous Coffee

By COURTESY OF THE FAMOUS GROUSE
The Famous Eldridge Highball

The Famous Eldridge Highball

By COURTESY OF THE FAMOUS GROUSE
The Famous Penicillin

The Famous Penicillin

By COURTESY OF THE FAMOUS GROUSE
How One Seafood Company Is Committing to Conservation

How One Seafood Company Is Committing to Conservation

By SIOBHAN REID
Sponsored Post

Want More Saveur?

Get our favorite recipes, stories, and more delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe