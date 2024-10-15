How to Eat Your Way Around Prince Edward Island

In a stroke of luck, Canada’s smallest province, Prince Edward Island (PEI), is as vast in culinary and cultural offerings as it is compact. Despite its easy-to-explore size—with an extensive network of picturesque walking trails and three stunning coastal drives—the Maritime locale boasts an unparalleled terroir that has allowed the buzzy food and drink scene to flourish well beyond its borders (peruse your local raw bar menu and, chances are, PEI pops up). Whether you’re after lobster, oysters, mussels, craft brews, premium beef, or the perfect spud (which thrives in the red-hued, iron-rich soil), the Island is a dream destination for food lovers of every stripe.

Courtesy Tourism PEI

What’s more, the popular summer getaway is just as vibrant come shoulder season. Case in point: the Fall Flavours Food and Drink Festival, an annual three-week celebration that brings together local chefs, culinary producers, and international food figures at the height of harvest time, when the Island’s singular ingredients and natural beauty really shine. It’s impossible to curate a shortlist of all of PEI’s attractions, but here are some standout places to visit on your next trip.

Eat & Drink

Courtesy Tourism PEI

Overlooking the historic Point Prim Lighthouse (the Island’s oldest, with impressive views from the top), this eatery excels at the classics: Feast on the famous steamer pot, with its rich, aromatic tomato broth, or go simple with steamed snow crab legs in a lemony butter-herb sauce.

On the corner of a cobblestone street, this Charlottetown newcomer is the perfect spot to kickstart your evening. Scooch into one of the cobalt blue booths or take a seat at the airy bar, then order a dozen of the Island’s famed Raspberry Point oysters, followed by a round of Lucky Limes (so-called for their green-hued shells and hint of citrus).

Courtesy Tourism PEI

For a special occasion, make a reservation at this converted church on the north shore, where owner Derrick Hoare and executive chef Hunter Guindon devise nightly seven-course tastings for 27 lucky guests. The experience is all about hyperlocal ingredients—artisanal butcher cuts, foraged greens, and wild-caught seafood, plus an optional all-Canadian wine flight.

This cozy wood-lined cookhouse in the town of Tyne Valley serves up epic comfort food, complete with a dedicated poutine menu. It’s a must-visit for those craving a stacked burger (PEI beef patty, toasted potato bun, and all the fixings) or dialed-in sandwich (fried chicken “Cluster Cluck” with spicy remoulade).

Courtesy Tourism PEI

Small-batch scoops on fresh-baked cones are the pride of this ice cream parlor in the coastal city of Summerside. The staff make almost everything by hand, including flavors both far out (charcoal, haskap berry) and classic (rhubarb swirl, lavender honey).

Get your caffeine fix with an americano or go for a full brunch (sourdough eggs benny, anyone?) at this laid-back café, roastery, and artisanal bakery that has several locations in Charlottetown. On your way out, snap up some colorful merch for carry-on-friendly souvenirs and gifts.

Courtesy Tourism PEI

In Victoria-by-the-Sea, this cheerful eatery feels like a friend’s home, with brightly painted vintage furniture and fairy lights strung across the ceiling—but with the bonus of expertly shucked oysters and seasonal cocktails (try the autumn margarita with mezcal and local cider). The festive vibe continues a short walk away at sister property the Lobster Barn.

A culinary and cultural hub in the riverside town of Montague, craft brewery Copper Bottom hosts weekly music nights and offers 14 brews on tap. Order a round of small plates courtesy of head chef Luna Bozzano-De Manuel, such as honey-glazed charred cauliflower tacos topped with house ricotta, or a pulled pork sandwich with stout barbecue sauce.

Experience

Courtesy Tourism PEI

A tour of Double Hill’s bucolic grounds near PEI’s southern tip—dotted with cideries and vineyards—will make you an instant “incider.” There are several styles to try, but don’t miss the Nomad, made exclusively from native wild apples, and the Oistre, aged 20 feet under the sea (hence the odd barnacle adorning the bottle).

Take a rest day at this new wellness retreat overlooking St. Peters Bay, featuring a Scandinavian-inspired thermal bath circuit that includes 12 stations, from a Finnish sauna to a bracing Nordic bath. Seasonal fare—think apple cider-braised pork belly in the fall, greenhouse Cobb salad come summer—is available at the intimate on-site restaurant. The fact that you can book a stay at one of the rustic cottages on the grounds means you’ll want to move right in.

Courtesy Tourism PEI

In the northwest of PEI, a causeway leads you to this Mi’kmaq reserve and singular ecosystem, where the surrounding islands were recently designated as a national park. Visitors can learn about the First Nation through hands-on craft lessons, such as quillwork and drum-making, as well as traditional culinary activities, including watching bannock bread being prepared right in the sand.

Hop aboard Top Notch with fourth-generation fisherman Captain Mark Jenkins, haul up a few traps, and even band a claw before you drop anchor and dig into a traditional lobster feast. (Hint: to pass as a true local, order your crustacean cold.)

Stay

Courtesy Tourism PEI

At their five-star property out east, Chastity and chef Michael Smith have garnered pilgrimage status from food lovers far and wide. As part of their immersive FireWorks Feast, guests follow a tour of the expansive farm, garden, and orchard before settling in front of a 25-foot hearth for dinner. Ember-roasted oysters laced with lovage butter, cast iron-seared scallops, and more flame-licked dishes form a delicious ode to the Island’s natural bounty. You can stay on-site in a farmhouse-chic suite, featuring a mix of French antiques and local art, or at the nearby Fortune Bridge House.

This resort’s Mongolian-style yurts—on the banks of the tranquil ocean lagoon known as St. Peters Lake—are glamping at its finest. Soak in your private hot tub, take an on-site yoga or mindfulness class, or explore the peaceful environs via kayak or snowshoe, depending on the season.

Swing up an appetite at this storied golf resort on the Island’s west. Beyond the 18-hole course, the family-friendly property offers plenty of non-golf attractions: an aquaplex, outdoor skating rink, hiking trails, and tennis courts, to name a few. Ready to refuel? The modern chalet fare at Callaghan’s Restaurant & Bar includes shareable plates such as spiced PEI potato samosas and bacon and IPA-steamed mussels, paired with a crisp rosé from local winemaker Bask.

Swiss hospitality meets sweeping coastal views at this boutique inn on the north shore. A former residence with private beach, the property’s warm, elegant design—think flax linen bedding, woven jute rugs, and library nook with a fireplace—extends to the open kitchen, where the breakfast buffet, aperitivo hour, and three-course dinner all spotlight sustainable local ingredients.