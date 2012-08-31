This classic dish from the Casamance region of southern Senegal pairs grilled chicken with a tangy onions-and-pepper sauce called yassa. While there are many types of yassa prepared across Senegal and West Africa, this chicken version is by far the most popular, infused with the complex flavors of lime, ginger, and hot chiles. Dakar local Khady Mbow shared her recipe for the piquant sauce with writer John O’Connor in 2012.

Featured in: “A Feast For All.”