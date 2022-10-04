Breakfast Burger
Yes, you CAN start your morning with a juicy patty—plus an over-medium egg and an In-N-Out-inspired sauce to seal the deal.
After a red-eye home to California, nothing hits the spot for me like a juicy, melty In-N-Out Burger for breakfast—fellow West Coasters, can I get an amen? The iconic fast-food chain has locations in a handful of states, but the vast majority are in California. For many like me who grew up in the Golden State but no longer live there, stopping by one of the chain’s drive-thrus for a classic Double-Double (two beef patties and two slices of cheese) and Animal-Style fries (melted cheese, grilled onions, and the chain's secret spread) is a homecoming ritual—even if the plane lands in the morning. I unfold the crinkled paper and relish in the familiar flavors, satisfying a hunger that only In-N-Out can quell.
In this recipe inspired by In-N-Out’s Animal-Style burgers, the all-beef patty is slathered with mustard and then seared. The sauce you’ll smear on the buns also draws influence from the flavors of the fast-food chain's famous spread. And, as a nod to how In-N-Out often winds up being a morning meal for Californians returning home, this burger incorporates an over-medium egg—because is it even breakfast without one?
Yield: 2 servings
Time: 30 minutes
For the special sauce:
- 3 Tbsp. mayonnaise
- 1 Tbsp. dill pickle relish
- 1 Tbsp. ketchup
- ½ tsp. sugar
- ¼ tsp. paprika
- ¼ tsp. white vinegar
For the burgers:
- 4 oz. ground beef, preferably 80 percent lean
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tsp. vegetable oil, divided
- 1 Tbsp. mayonnaise, plus more for serving
- 2 hamburger buns
- Torn lettuce and sliced tomato, for serving
- 2 tsp. yellow mustard
- 2 American cheese slices
- 2 large eggs
Instructions
- Make the special sauce: In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, relish, ketchup, sugar, paprika, and vinegar.
- Spread the cut sides of the bun halves evenly with the mayonnaise, then place them cut-side down in a large skillet and turn the heat to medium. Toast until golden, about 1 minute, then transfer to two serving plates. Spread the bottom halves with special sauce (reserving any leftover sauce for another use) and top with lettuce and tomato.
- Make the burgers: Shape the beef into two 4-inch patties and season, then sprinkle generously with salt and black pepper. To the empty skillet, add 1 teaspoon of the oil and turn the heat to high. When it’s hot and beginning to smoke, add the burgers and cook, undisturbed, until browned on one side, about 3 minutes. Using a pastry brush or spoon, paint the uncooked sides evenly with the mustard, then flip and top each burger with one slice of cheese. Cook until well browned and cooked to the desired doneness, 2–5 minutes more. Place the burgers atop the sauced bun halves.
- To the empty skillet, add the remaining oil and crack in the eggs. Fry until crisp and the whites are set, about 2 minutes. Gently flip and continue to cook until the yolks are beginning to set, about 2 minutes more. Top the burgers with the fried eggs and serve immediately.
