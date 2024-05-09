Amazake, Apple, and Pineapple Smoothie
A tangy-sweet Japanese fermented rice drink serves as the base for this creamy, fruity smoothie.
- Serves
1
- Cook
2 minutes
When warm weather arrives, Osamu Yoshikawa—the sixth-generation owner of bean-to-bottle soy sauce company Inoue Honten in Nara, Japan—likes to whip up this amazake, apple, and pineapple smoothie recipe. Made by combining cooked rice with either rice koji (rice inoculated with the microorganism Aspergillus oryzae) or sake kasu (solids left over from sake production), amazake has a thick, porridge-like texture and lends creaminess and tang to this fruity shake. Look for the ingredient in a Japanese grocer, or online.
Featured in “Meet the Makers Preserving the Past in Nara” by Megan Zhang.
Ingredients
- 1 cup frozen pineapple chunks
- ½ cup apple, cut into 2-in. pieces
- ¼ cup amazake
- Fresh pineapple slice, for garnish
Instructions
Step 1
