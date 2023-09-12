Apple Fritters with Vanilla Sugar
These apple fritters are a sweet end to a Rosh Hashanah feast, while offering a glimpse into Roman Jewish cuisine.
- Serves
6–8
- Cook
25 minutes
This recipe, adapted from Leah Koenig’s new book Portico: Cooking and Feasting in Rome’s Jewish Kitchen and a perfect dessert for your Rosh Hashanah celebration, takes its inspiration from two sources. The first is a handwritten cookbook, Dal 1880 ad Oggi: La Cucina Ebraica della Mia Famiglia, which Koenig encountered in her initial research during the COVID-19 pandemic. The book was written by Donatella Limentani Pavoncello, a Roman Jew who took shelter in Catholic convents during World War II and later documented her heritage and history through food. The second source of inspiration comes from the friggitori (“fryers”) of the Jewish Ghetto neighborhood of Rome. During the 300-year-long period in which Jews were forced to live within a gated four-block portion of the city, Jewish street vendors used inexpensive oil and scraps of ingredients to make delicious fried snacks for passersby. Now the fritti tradition, perfectly applied in this recipe to firm crisp apples that fry up in a flash, is foundational to the city of Rome and its culinary culture.
Ingredients
For the vanilla sugar:
- ¾ cup sugar
- 1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise, seeds scraped and pod reserved
For the apple fritters:
- 1½ cups all-purpose flour
- 3 Tbsp. sugar
- ½ tsp. baking soda
- ½ tsp. kosher salt
- 1½ cups milk
- 4 large Honeycrisp or Granny Smith apples (1½ lb.) apples (1½ lb.), peeled, cored, and sliced into ½-inch thick rings
- Vegetable oil, for frying