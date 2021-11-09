Baked Broccoli Polenta with Roasted Mushrooms

This recipe, which is adapted from writer Julia Sherman’s Arty Parties, is the marriage of two brilliantly simple but satisfying sides—crispy slices of pan-fried polenta and cheesy roasted broccoli, stems and all. Gild the lily by topping the dish with savory roasted mushrooms and you’ve got a plant-based main course that even the most hardened carnivores will love.

Note: Polenta is just coarse to medium ground yellow cornmeal and the cook time will depend on the coarseness of the grind. Avoid fine Italian or instant polentas—a coarse grain is what yields this dish’s crispy edges.

Featured in: “My Crispy Thanksgiving Main Has All the Hallmarks of the Holiday—Minus the Meat.”