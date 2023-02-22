Barbari Bread

Instructions

Step 1 Make the dough: Into the bowl of a stand mixer, pour 1 cup of lukewarm water, then add the yeast and sugar and stir to combine. (It’s okay to leave a few clumps; the yeast will dissolve.) Cover the bowl with a tea towel or plastic wrap and set aside until the mixture becomes foamy and frothy, about 10 minutes.

Step 2 In a large bowl, stir together the bread flour and salt, then add it to the yeast mixture and, using a silicone spatula, stir until the water is fully incorporated. Add an additional ¾ cup of lukewarm water and continue stirring until a very shaggy dough forms, about 1 minute.

Step 3 Place the bowl on the stand mixer and, using the hook attachment, mix on medium-low speed just until the dough is smooth, 3–4 minutes (the dough will still be slightly sticky).

Step 4 Lightly oil the large bowl, then transfer the dough into it, cover tightly with plastic wrap, and set aside in a warm place until the dough has nearly doubled in size, 45–60 minutes.

Step 5 Position a rack in the lower third of the oven and place a pizza stone or steel on it. Preheat the oven to 500°F .

Step 6 Place a 16- by 10-inch sheet of parchment paper on a clean work surface and generously dust with flour. Using a bowl scraper, cut the dough in half right in the bowl. Scoop out one half of the dough and place it on the floured parchment. Gently press and stretch the dough into a 9-inch log, dust the surface lightly with flour, cover loosely with plastic wrap, and set aside. Place a second sheet of parchment on your work surface and repeat with the second half of the dough. Set aside until the loaves are very soft and puffed but not quite doubled in size, 20–25 minutes.

Step 7 Meanwhile, make the glaze: In a small bowl, whisk together the yogurt, water, and salt. In a second small bowl, mix together sesame and nigella seeds.

Step 8 Uncover one of the loaves and, using your finger tips and adding a bit more flour as needed to avoid sticking, gently flatten and push the dough outward, pulling the sides apart as you go, to make a 14- by 8-inch rectangle. Using your pinky and ring fingers, press lengthwise channels into the dough, about 1 inch apart. (Push deeply, but don’t tear the dough.)

Step 9 Brush the surface with half of the glaze, then sprinkle with half of the nigella-sesame mixture.