Recipes
Artichoke Bruschetta with Capers and Cherry Tomatoes
This secret-weapon antipasto is ready in 15 minutes.
- Serves
2–4
- Cook
12 minutes
Katie Reicher, executive chef of Greens restaurant in San Francisco, brings us this Italian American-inspired artichoke bruschetta recipe. If you can find fresh baby artichokes, they are excellent here: Trim them down to their tender hearts, then steam in a steamer basket over medium heat until tender, about 20 minutes. Frozen artichoke hearts, tossed with oil and salt and roasted at 400°F for about 35 minutes, also work wonderfully.
Featured in “Why You Should Heart Artichokes (If You Don’t Already)” by Benjamin Kemper.
Ingredients
- 1 cup coarsely chopped drained oil-packed artichoke hearts (see headnote)
- 1 cup quartered cherry tomatoes
- ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
- 2 Tbsp. finely chopped basil leaves
- 2 Tbsp. coarsely chopped green olives
- 2 Tbsp. finely chopped red onion
- 2 Tbsp. coarsely chopped parsley leaves
- 1 Tbsp. chopped brined capers
- 1 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
- 1 tsp. finely chopped garlic, or to taste
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Sliced ciabatta or sourdough, grilled or toasted
Instructions
Step 1
In a bowl, toss together the artichoke hearts, cherry tomatoes, oil, balsamic vinegar, basil, olives, onion, parsley, capers, red wine vinegar, garlic, and salt and black pepper to taste. Set aside to marinate for 10 minutes, then mound atop the ciabatta and serve.
Keep Reading
Continue to Next Story