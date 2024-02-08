Step 1

In a large pot set over medium-high heat, add the oil. When the oil is hot and shimmering, add half of the onion and cook until soft, 4–5 minutes. Stir in the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes, then stir in the chili powder, cumin, paprika, and oregano. Cook until fragrant, 1–2 minutes, then stir in the tomato paste. Cook for 2 minutes, then stir in the beef and cook, using a wooden spoon to break up the meat into smaller pieces, until brown, 5–7 minutes. Stir in the beer and cook until reduced by half, about 2 minutes, then stir in the broth, beans, tomato purée, and green chiles. Turn the heat to medium-low and simmer until thick, about 1 hour and 15 minutes. Season to taste with salt and keep warm.