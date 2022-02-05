Bottarga Caesar Dressing

Bottarga—the salted and dried role of the grey mullet—is used in coastal Italy to elevate and add savory richness to foods like eggs, rice, and pasta. Chef Eric Montagne of North Carolina’s Locals Seafood makes his own house-cured version, which he incorporates into classic American dishes.. In his Caesar salad dressing recipe, he uses the shaved roe in place of the traditional anchovies.

Although Locals does not currently ship its house-cured bottarga, that is set to change soon: Montagne and his team plan to move into their new production space in time for the 2022 autumn mullet run. In the meantime, domestic versions may be ordered online from both Clearwater and Cortez, Florida; imported Sardinian bottarga is available at well-stocked Italian grocers and on Amazon.

Featured in “Once a Coastal Carolina Staple, Mullet Roe Is Making Waves Again with Local Chefs.”