Recipes

Clover Club Cocktail

Make the most of raspberry season with this frothy pre-Prohibition gin drink.

  • Serves

    1

  • Cook

    5 minutes

PHOTOGRAPHY BY DANIEL SEUNG LEE; ART DIRECTION BY KATE BERRY

By Courtesy Tenmile Distillery

Published on August 11, 2023

Named for a turn-of-the-century men’s club in Philadelphia, this frothy gin sipper belongs to the pre-Prohibition era of classic cocktails, but has lately been revived on craft bar menus. An earlier recipe appeared in Jack’s Manual (1908), by a bartender famed for his “fancy mixed drinks.” A cousin of the Pink Lady, it needs to be dry shaken to emulsify the egg white, and the addition of raspberry syrup—Monin is a reliable ready-made brand—creates a delicate blush for a summery refreshment.

Featured inOur New Favorite Single Malt Whisky Comes From … New York?by Shane Mitchell.

Ingredients

  • 2 oz. Listening Rock gin
  • ½ oz. fresh lemon juice
  • ½ oz. raspberry simple syrup
  • 1 large egg white
  • Raspberries, for garnish

Instructions

Step 1

To an empty cocktail shaker, add the gin, lemon juice, raspberry simple syrup, and egg white; shake well. Add enough ice cubes to fill the shaker about halfway, and shake well again. Strain into a coupe or Nick & Nora glass, garnish with a few raspberries, and serve immediately.

Keep Reading

Braised Rabbit Tenmile

Braised Rabbit with Pan-Fried Radishes and Creamy Polenta

By ELIZA GLAISTER
Paper Plane

Paper Plane

By COURTESY TENMILE DISTILLERY
Tuna Crudo Westerly Canteen

Tuna Crudo with Chamomile Oil, Cucumber Salad, and Pea Shoots

By MOLLY LEVINE
Tenmille Shane

Our New Favorite Single Malt Whisky Comes From … New York?

By SHANE MITCHELL
French Toast

Custardy French Toast

By MEGAN HEINE
Seaweed Brown Butter Pasta

Seaweed Brown Butter Pasta

By HETTY MCKINNON
Carbone’s Cherry Pepper Ribs

Carbone’s Cherry Pepper Ribs

By MARIO CARBONE
Cake d’Alsace

Cake d’Alsace (Bacon, Gruyère, and Caramelized Onion Loaf)

By ALEKSANDRA CRAPANZANO
Canned Sardine Banh Mi

Sardine Bánh Mì

By SHIRLEY GARRIER AND MATHIEU ZOUHAIRI
Recipes

Want more SAVEUR?

Get our favorite recipes, stories, and more delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe