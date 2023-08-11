Recipes
Clover Club Cocktail
Make the most of raspberry season with this frothy pre-Prohibition gin drink.
- Serves
1
- Cook
5 minutes
Named for a turn-of-the-century men’s club in Philadelphia, this frothy gin sipper belongs to the pre-Prohibition era of classic cocktails, but has lately been revived on craft bar menus. An earlier recipe appeared in Jack’s Manual (1908), by a bartender famed for his “fancy mixed drinks.” A cousin of the Pink Lady, it needs to be dry shaken to emulsify the egg white, and the addition of raspberry syrup—Monin is a reliable ready-made brand—creates a delicate blush for a summery refreshment.
Featured in “Our New Favorite Single Malt Whisky Comes From … New York?” by Shane Mitchell.
Ingredients
- 2 oz. Listening Rock gin
- ½ oz. fresh lemon juice
- ½ oz. raspberry simple syrup
- 1 large egg white
- Raspberries, for garnish
Instructions
Step 1
To an empty cocktail shaker, add the gin, lemon juice, raspberry simple syrup, and egg white; shake well. Add enough ice cubes to fill the shaker about halfway, and shake well again. Strain into a coupe or Nick & Nora glass, garnish with a few raspberries, and serve immediately.