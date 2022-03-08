Say what you will about the green juice fad: There’s just something about a sip of cucumber juice that’s instantly revitalizing; sugarcane and ginger, too, have long been celebrated for their restorative qualities. When combined—and spiked with a few splashes of Jamaican rum—the effects of these three ingredients just may be even greater than the sum of their parts. Author Vaughn Stafford Gray learned to make this vibrant and refreshing “elixir cocktail,” from sugarcane farmer and cane juice entrepreneur Toussaint Davy. The results are ideal for day drinking, backyard sipping, and self-care Sundays.

Featured in “Reclaiming Sugarcane From Its Dark History to a Sweet—and Healthful—Drink.

Green Goddess Cocktail Thirst-quenching and balanced, this rum-spiked cucumber juice hits all the right notes. Yield: serves 1 Time: 5 minutes Ingredients 2 oz. cucumber juice

1 oz. sugarcane juice

1 oz. Appleton Estate Signature rum

1 oz. J Wray & Nephew Overproof White Rum

1 oz. fresh lime juice

1 tsp. ginger juice Instructions To a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add the cucumber juice, sugarcane juice, rums, lime juice, and ginger juice. Add fresh ice to a brandy snifter or an old fashioned glass, strain the cocktail into it, and serve.

vaaseenaa/Getty Images

