Glühwein
This traditional German red wine drink steeped with warm spices and bright citrus makes a cozy cold-weather staple.

By Mimi Sheraton

Published on December 20, 2025

Cinnamon is an essential ingredient in this German mulled wine, whose name translates to “glow wine.” This glühwein recipe is adapted from The German Cookbook by Mimi Sheraton.

Featured in the October 2009 issue.

  • Serves

    4

  • Time

    20 minutes

Photo: Tristan deBrauwere • Food Styling: Fatima Khamise

Ingredients

  • One 750-ml bottle medium-bodied red wine, such as zweigelt
  • ½ cup sugar
  • Five 4-in. cinnamon sticks, divided
  • 2 lemon slices studded with 4 cloves each, plus 4 lemon wedges for serving

Instructions

Step 1

To a medium pot over medium heat, add the wine, sugar, a cinnamon stick, and the clove-studded lemon slices. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture comes to a boil, then remove from the heat. Discard the cinnamon stick and lemon slices.

Step 2

Ladle the mulled wine into four glasses and garnish each with a cinnamon stick and lemon wedge. Serve hot.
  1. To a medium pot over medium heat, add the wine, sugar, a cinnamon stick, and the clove-studded lemon slices. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture comes to a boil, then remove from the heat. Discard the cinnamon stick and lemon slices.
  2. Ladle the mulled wine into four glasses and garnish each with a cinnamon stick and lemon wedge. Serve hot.
Recipes

Continue to Next Story

