Recipes
Glühwein
This traditional German red wine drink steeped with warm spices and bright citrus makes a cozy cold-weather staple.
- Serves
4
- Time
20 minutes
Cinnamon is an essential ingredient in this German mulled wine, whose name translates to “glow wine.” This glühwein recipe is adapted from The German Cookbook by Mimi Sheraton.
Featured in the October 2009 issue.
Ingredients
- One 750-ml bottle medium-bodied red wine, such as zweigelt
- ½ cup sugar
- Five 4-in. cinnamon sticks, divided
- 2 lemon slices studded with 4 cloves each, plus 4 lemon wedges for serving
Instructions
Step 1
To a medium pot over medium heat, add the wine, sugar, a cinnamon stick, and the clove-studded lemon slices. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture comes to a boil, then remove from the heat. Discard the cinnamon stick and lemon slices.
Step 2
Ladle the mulled wine into four glasses and garnish each with a cinnamon stick and lemon wedge. Serve hot.
