Gluten-Free Ham and Cheddar Scones

Step 1

Line a small, rimmed baking sheet with plastic wrap and set aside. In a large bowl, stir together the gluten-free flour, sugar, baking powder, lemon zest, and salt. Add the butter and, using your hands, squeeze the cubes to incorporate into the dry ingredients until the butter has broken down and the mixture has the consistency of coarse meal. Toss in the ham, cheese, and chives, then, working in two stages, add the half & half, tossing the mixture gently with your hands just until all the dry ingredients are moistened and a loose dough begins to form. Transfer the dough to the lined baking sheet and press down into an even, 1-inch-thick rectangle. Freeze until solid, at least 2 hours or up to 24 hours. (If freezing the dough longer than 2 hours, wrap tightly with plastic wrap.)