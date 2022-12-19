Gluten-Free Ham and Cheddar Scones
We finally found the wheat-flour-free breakfast pastry of our dreams—and it’s so rich, you can skip the clotted cream.
- Serves
Makes 14 scones
- Cook
2 hours 30 minutes
At Sonoma County’s Farmhouse Restaurant, this gluten-free scone recipe is the base for a range of impossibly buttery, wheat-free breakfast pastries. We love this sweet-savory version, which is generously studded with smoky ham, cheddar cheese, and fresh chives. Rich and moist enough to serve on their own, we also love them with a smear of grainy mustard. Pastry chef Lea Schleimer recommends using Thomas Keller’s gluten-free all-purpose baking blend, Cup4Cup, which is available nationally in Whole Foods or online. If you like an extra-cheesy scone, brush each triangle with cream and top with a big pinch of shredded cheddar immediately before baking.
Featured in: “The Best Christmas Breakfast and Brunch Recipes.”
Ingredients
- 3 cups (15 oz.) all-purpose gluten-free flour, plus more for dusting
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 Tbsp. baking powder
- 1 Tbsp. finely grated lemon zest
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 12 Tbsp. (6 oz.) cold butter, cut in small cubes
- 1 cup (5 oz.) ham, cut in ½-in. cubes
- 1 cup (3½ oz.) coarsely grated cheddar cheese
- ½ cup finely chopped fresh chives
- ¾ cups half & half