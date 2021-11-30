Sufganiyot with Bourbon-Orange Glaze

The use of chemical leavening—baking powder—makes chef Sara Bradely’s Kentucky riff on the classic Hanukkah donut recipe quicker and easier than old-school yeasted versions, while drizzling the warm donuts with boozy orange jam eliminates the need for fiddly piping bags. Don’t be alarmed by the density of the dough—once the egg whites are folded in, it will loosen to a light and easy-to-fry batter.

Featured in: “A Mother-Daughter Culinary Duo on Stress-Free Meal Prep and More Hanukkah Essentials.”