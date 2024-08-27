Recipes

Heirloom Tomato and Stone Fruit Salad with Garlicky Croutons

The best of fleeting summer produce comes together in this sweet-and-savory side.

  • Serves

    4

  • Cook

    35 minutes

PHOTO: HEAMI LEE • FOOD STYLING: JESSIE YUCHEN
Alex Testere

By Alex Testere

Published on August 27, 2024

This summer salad is a testament to the fact that the best things in life are worth waiting for—among them juicy, ripe seasonal produce. Inspired by a conversation with Alice Waters, as well as the Heirloom and Cherry Tomato Salad from her 1999 Chez Panisse Café Cookbook, this recipe also takes advantage of another fleeting summer staple—stone fruit, including peaches, nectarines, apricots, and plums. A heap of craggy, garlicky croutons is also added to soak up the sweet-and-savory juices, a tip taken from Waters’ 1996 Chez Panisse Vegetables book. Visit your local farmers market (or better yet, your home garden) to source the ripest fruits, and savor the process of selecting them; this might be your one chance until next year. Even small fruits should be sliced in half so their interiors can be exposed and their juices released. It’s best served as soon as it’s prepared so the croutons stay crunchy and the fruits don’t get mushy, but if you’d like to prepare this an hour or two in advance, refrain from adding the croutons until just before serving.

Featured in “Why Alice Waters Believes Gardening Can Save Our Democracy."

Ingredients

For the croutons:

  • ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tsp. kosher salt
  • ½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 medium garlic cloves, finely chopped (2 tsp.)
  • 8 oz. day-old sourdough bread, torn into 1-in. pieces

For the salad:

  • 2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar, plus more as needed
  • 1 medium garlic clove, finely chopped (1 tsp.)
  • 1 medium shallot, finely chopped (¼ cup)
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 cup basil leaves, torn into small pieces
  • 1 cup mixed heirloom cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 lb. mixed medium-to-large heirloom tomatoes, cored and cut into ½-in. wedges
  • 1 lb. mixed stone fruits (peaches, nectarines, apricots, or plums), pitted and cut into ½-in. wedges

Instructions

Step 1

Make the croutons: Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 400°F. In a medium bowl, whisk together the oil, salt, black pepper, and garlic. Add the bread and toss until evenly coated. Transfer to a baking sheet and bake, tossing halfway through, until the croutons are golden brown and crunchy, 8–10 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool.

Step 2

Meanwhile, make the salad: To a large bowl, add the vinegar, garlic, and shallot. Season lightly with salt and black pepper, then slowly whisk in the oil until well incorporated. Adjust the seasoning to taste with more vinegar, salt, or black pepper if needed. Add the basil, cherry and heirloom tomatoes, stone fruits, and croutons and toss very gently, being careful not to bruise the fruits. Transfer to a shallow bowl or platter and serve immediately. 

