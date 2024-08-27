Heirloom Tomato and Stone Fruit Salad with Garlicky Croutons
The best of fleeting summer produce comes together in this sweet-and-savory side.
- Serves
4
- Cook
35 minutes
This summer salad is a testament to the fact that the best things in life are worth waiting for—among them juicy, ripe seasonal produce. Inspired by a conversation with Alice Waters, as well as the Heirloom and Cherry Tomato Salad from her 1999 Chez Panisse Café Cookbook, this recipe also takes advantage of another fleeting summer staple—stone fruit, including peaches, nectarines, apricots, and plums. A heap of craggy, garlicky croutons is also added to soak up the sweet-and-savory juices, a tip taken from Waters’ 1996 Chez Panisse Vegetables book. Visit your local farmers market (or better yet, your home garden) to source the ripest fruits, and savor the process of selecting them; this might be your one chance until next year. Even small fruits should be sliced in half so their interiors can be exposed and their juices released. It’s best served as soon as it’s prepared so the croutons stay crunchy and the fruits don’t get mushy, but if you’d like to prepare this an hour or two in advance, refrain from adding the croutons until just before serving.
Featured in “Why Alice Waters Believes Gardening Can Save Our Democracy."
Ingredients
For the croutons:
- ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- ½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- 2 medium garlic cloves, finely chopped (2 tsp.)
- 8 oz. day-old sourdough bread, torn into 1-in. pieces
For the salad:
- 2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar, plus more as needed
- 1 medium garlic clove, finely chopped (1 tsp.)
- 1 medium shallot, finely chopped (¼ cup)
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 cup basil leaves, torn into small pieces
- 1 cup mixed heirloom cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 lb. mixed medium-to-large heirloom tomatoes, cored and cut into ½-in. wedges
- 1 lb. mixed stone fruits (peaches, nectarines, apricots, or plums), pitted and cut into ½-in. wedges
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
