The recipe is as simple as it gets: potatoes, salt, water. In Syracuse, New York, a once-booming salt industry gave birth to one of the region’s most cherished dishes: Syracuse salt potatoes. It was popularized in the 19th century by Irish workers, who’d boil potatoes in briny water on their lunch breaks. Don’t be alarmed by the amount of salt—it doesn’t fully ­penetrate the spuds but leaves a crackly, frosty, well-seasoned crust. For the best results, use fresh, local new potatoes and top-quality butter.