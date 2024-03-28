Hong Shao Yu (Red-Cooked Fish)
Named for the Chinese braising technique, this special-occasion dish stews whole snapper with soy sauce, sugar, and rice wine.
- Serves
2–4
- Cook
25 minutes
Red-cooking (hong shao) is a popular Chinese cooking method that uses dark soy sauce, crystallized rock sugar (bīngtáng), and rice wine to create a reddish-brown hue. Malaysian-born chef and author Tony Tan cooks this dish for special occasions. According to him, a typical red-cooked dish with pork or beef requires a long period of simmering, but with seafood, the flavors blend quickly. Tan says, “My mother added star anise and cinnamon stick, or sometimes both, to create more flavor. It was one of her favorite dishes to serve on fish Fridays, because whole fish is always a symbol of wellbeing, togetherness, and prosperity.” Bīngtáng can be sourced at most Asian grocers.
Featured in “Fish Friday Around the World” by Shane Mitchell.
Ingredients
- 1 whole red snapper (about 1½ lb.), cleaned and patted dry
- 3 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- One ¾-in. piece ginger, peeled and thinly sliced
- 5 scallions (4 sliced into 4-in. lengths, plus 1 thinly sliced on the bias for serving)
- 1 cup chicken stock or water
- 3 Tbsp. Shaoxing rice wine
- 1 Tbsp. bīngtáng rock sugar (or substitute raw sugar)
- 1 Tbsp. dark soy sauce
- 1 star anise
- One 2-in. cinnamon stick
- Steamed white rice, for serving
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Keep Reading
Continue to Next Story