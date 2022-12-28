Lamb and Squash Fatteh with Tahini-Yogurt Sauce

Instructions

Step 1 Position two racks in the oven and preheat to 350º F.

Step 2 To a large pot, add the lamb, salt, and 3½ cups water. Bring to a boil and then turn the heat down to maintain a simmer; cook, skimming to remove any scum that forms along the surface, until the meat is falling off the bone and the liquid has reduced to about 2 cups of rich stock, about 45 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside to cool to room temperature.

Step 3 Using tongs or a spider skimmer, transfer the lamb and bone to a cutting board. Remove and discard the bone, then pat the meat dry with paper towels and set aside.

Step 4 To a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat, add the olive oil. Once the oil is hot and shimmering, add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the shallots and continue cooking, stirring frequently, until they are brown and crispy, 5–6 minutes. Add the lamb and sear until lightly browned all over, about 8 minutes. Add the coriander, cumin, allspice, and cinnamon and cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Pour in the reserved stock, then remove the pot from heat. Tightly cover with a lid or aluminum foil, then transfer to the oven and cook until the broth has darkened and the meat is very tender, about 1 hour.

Step 5 Uncover the pan, stir in the chickpeas and 1 teaspoon parsley, then cover again and continue cooking until the chickpeas are very soft, about 40 minutes more.

Step 6 Meanwhile, prepare the squash: Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Spread the squash on the baking sheet in a single layer and drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil and a big pinch of salt. Roast until the slices are tender and browned on the edges, 30–35 minutes.

Step 7 On a second large baking sheet, spread the pita pieces. Drizzle with the remaining olive oil and set aside.

Step 8 Once the lamb and squash are done, remove from the oven and set aside. Turn the temperature up to 400ºF, then bake the pita, stirring occasionally, until the pieces are golden-brown and crispy, 10–15 minutes.

Step 9 Meanwhile, make the yogurt sauce: in a small bowl, whisk together the yogurt, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and lemon zest, Season to taste with salt.