Lamb and Squash Fatteh with Tahini-Yogurt Sauce
Chickpeas, crunchy pita, and nuts are hallmarks of this dish, which with the help of chef Romy Gill, becomes a family-sized feast.
- Serves
6
- Cook
3 hours 15 minutes
Fateh is an intricate and delicious dish meant for sharing. Variations are popular throughout the Middle East, and this Levantine-style version incorporates chickpeas, lamb, crunchy pita chips, sweet winter squash, and a creamy tahini-yogurt sauce which together provide layers of enticing texture and flavor.
I first tasted fatteh In 2011, when I traveled to New York City from the U.K. with my running buddy Adele for our first ever marathon. Later that day, my best friend Reshmi, who lives on Long Island, took us out to eat at a local Middle Eastern restaurant to celebrate our achievements. Since then, I often seek fatteh out when I’m traveling in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Doha and this nourishing and celebratory meal has also become a staple in my own home. Whenever my family and friends get together to eat, my fatteh always makes a splash. Maras biber is a Turkish red chile flake with a fruity flavor and medium heat. Look for it at your local Middle Eastern market or order it online from Kalustyan’s.
Ingredients
For the lamb stew:
- One 2 lb. 2-oz. bone-in leg of lamb
- ½ tsp. kosher salt
- 3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 6 large garlic cloves, coarsely chopped
- 2 large shallots, finely chopped
- ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tsp. ground coriander
- 2 tsp. ground cumin
- 1 tsp. allspice
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon or 1 cinnamon stick
- One 15.5-oz. can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1 tsp. finely chopped parsley leaves, plus more to garnish
- 2 Tbsp. coarsely chopped mint leaves or 1 tsp. dried mint
For the squash and pita chips:
- One 1½-lb. butternut squash, peeled, cored and sliced ½-in. thick
- 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 2 medium pita breads, torn into bite-sized pieces
- ⅓ cup sliced almonds, lightly toasted
- ¼ cup pine nuts, lightly toasted
- 1–2 tsp. ground sumac
- ½ tsp. Maras biber (Turkish red chile flakes)
- ½ cup pomegranate seeds
For the yogurt sauce:
- 1¾ cup plain Greek yogurt
- 3 Tbsp. tahini
- 2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
- 2 large garlic cloves, finely grated
- 1 tsp. finely grated lemon zest
- Kosher salt
Instructions
Note: While lamb shanks are the more common cut in traditional Levantine fatteh, I always have a lamb leg in the fridge for curry, so that’s what I used. A bone-in leg will result in a particularly delicious stock, but if a whole leg is unavailable, boneless leg meat is a fine substitute. When using boneless lamb, use only 1 pound 10 ounces meat and 2 cups water.