Leftover Green Tea Leaf Salad
Spent sencha leaves stand in for blanched greens in this riff on the popular Japanese side.
- Serves
1
- Cook
2 minutes
A 7th-generation tea farmer in Nara, Japan, Junichi Uekubo always has spent green tea leaves in his kitchen, so he uses them to whip up a version of ohitashi, a blanched-greens dish often made with spinach. Uekubo likes to serve his leftover green tea leaf salad recipe simply, over a bowl of steamed rice.
Featured in “Meet the Makers Preserving the Past in Nara” by Megan Zhang.
Ingredients
- ⅓ cup dried bonito flakes
- ¼ cup leftover green tea leaves
- 2 tsp. light soy sauce
- Steamed white rice and mayonnaise, for serving
Instructions
Step 1
In a small bowl, stir together the bonito flakes, tea leaves, and soy sauce. Fill a small bowl with white rice, mound the ohitashi on top, drizzle with mayonnaise, and serve.
