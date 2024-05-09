Recipes

Leftover Green Tea Leaf Salad

Spent sencha leaves stand in for blanched greens in this riff on the popular Japanese side.

  • Serves

    1

  • Cook

    2 minutes

PHOTO: HEAMI LEE • FOOD STYLING: JESSIE YUCHEN

By Junichi Uekubo

Published on May 9, 2024

A 7th-generation tea farmer in Nara, Japan, Junichi Uekubo always has spent green tea leaves in his kitchen, so he uses them to whip up a version of ohitashi, a blanched-greens dish often made with spinach. Uekubo likes to serve his leftover green tea leaf salad recipe simply, over a bowl of steamed rice.

Featured in “Meet the Makers Preserving the Past in Nara” by Megan Zhang.

Ingredients

  • ⅓ cup dried bonito flakes
  • ¼ cup leftover green tea leaves
  • 2 tsp. light soy sauce
  • Steamed white rice and mayonnaise, for serving

Instructions

Step 1

In a small bowl, stir together the bonito flakes, tea leaves, and soy sauce. Fill a small bowl with white rice, mound the ohitashi on top, drizzle with mayonnaise, and serve.

