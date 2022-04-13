Braised Lamb Belly with Lemon, Harissa, and White Wine

Chef Kevin O’Donnell of Newport, Rhode Island restaurant Giusto serves this spiced and aromatic braised lamb belly paired with buttery peas and crispy roasted potatoes for Easter dinner. If you can find it, seek out a rose petal harissa for the braising liquid—O’Donnell likes the Belazu brand.

