Mandazi
Coconut and warm spices perfume these vegan, East African-style fritters.
- Serves
8–10
- Cook
1 hour 30 minutes
Charleston, South Carolina chef, caterer, and plant-based food expert Wibi Ashley served these lightly sweet, vegan fritters with a raw berry jam and coconut cream after a Charleston Wine + Food Festival workshop on plant-based cooking and working with botanical ingredients. Traditional mandazi are a popular East African street food. For her extra-fragrant vegan version, Ashley enriched the batter with coconut milk—though any plant-based or cow’s milk will make a suitable substitute. Fresh out of the fryer, the fritters make an excellent breakfast food, snack, or dessert. Enjoy any leftovers at room temperature alongside savory dishes like stews or curries.
Ingredients
- 5 cup self-rising flour, plus more for dusting
- ¾ cup coconut sugar or date sugar
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- ½ tsp. ground cardamom
- ½ tsp. ground cinnamon
- ¼ tsp. fine salt
- 2 cup warm coconut milk, plus more as needed
- Vegetable oil, for frying
- Jelly or jam and whipped coconut cream, for serving (optional)