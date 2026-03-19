Baghali Polo (Persian Dill and Fava Bean Rice)
A crispy, golden tahdig makes this beloved Iranian dish a showstopper for Nowruz and beyond.
- Serves
4–6
- Time
1 hour 5 minutes, plus soaking
In this classic Iranian dish, fluffy basmati rice is layered with tender, buttery fava beans and grassy fresh dill, then steamed until a golden, crisp layer known as tahdig, meaning “bottom of the pot” in Farsi, forms. Brewed saffron water is also splashed between the layers for extra flavor and fragrance. Baghali polo is commonly served alongside braised lamb or a whole fish for Nowruz, the Persian New Year celebrating the first day of spring. If fava beans are difficult to find, lima beans are a great alternative. For best results, use a pot with a tight-fitting lid.
Ingredients
- 2½ cups basmati rice
- Kosher salt
- 12 oz. thawed frozen shelled fava beans (1 lb. unshelled)
- 1 bunch dill, finely chopped (about ½ cup)
- ¼ tsp. finely ground saffron threads
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 3 Tbsp. unsalted butter, cubed
Instructions
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- In a medium bowl, wash the rice by rinsing and draining it a few times until the water runs clear. Cover with water and set aside to soak for 2 hours, then drain.
- Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the rice and cook until just tender, about 5 minutes. Drain, then transfer to a large bowl and stir in the fava beans and dill.
- In a small heatproof bowl, stir together the saffron and ¼ cup of boiling water.
- To a medium nonstick pot over medium-high heat, add the oil and enough of the rice mixture to completely cover the bottom of the pot. Add about 1 tablespoon of the saffron water and mix to combine, then gently press the rice mixture into an even layer. Keep layering the rice in the pot and drizzling on more of the saffron water until you’ve used up both.
- Using the handle of a wooden spoon, poke 5–6 holes throughout the rice. Nestle the cubes of butter into the holes. Wrap a towel around the pot lid and cover. Cook until evenly browned along the edges, about 10 minutes. Turn the heat to low and continue cooking until the rice has steamed and is completely cooked through, about 50 minutes more. Remove from the heat, then run the entire bottom of the pot under cold water. Remove the lid and put a large plate on top. Quickly and carefully invert the pot to release the tahdig onto the plate. If it doesn’t release, simply scoop the rice onto the plate, remove the tahdig from the bottom of the pot, and serve it on top or on the side.
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