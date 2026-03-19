Baghali Polo (Persian Dill and Fava Bean Rice)

To a medium nonstick pot over medium-high heat, add the oil and enough of the rice mixture to completely cover the bottom of the pot. Add about 1 tablespoon of the saffron water and mix to combine, then gently press the rice mixture into an even layer. Keep layering the rice in the pot and drizzling on more of the saffron water until you’ve used up both.

To a medium nonstick pot over medium-high heat, add the oil and enough of the rice mixture to completely cover the bottom of the pot. Add about 1 tablespoon of the saffron water and mix to combine, then gently press the rice mixture into an even layer. Keep layering the rice in the pot and drizzling on more of the saffron water until you’ve used up both.

Step 5