Muhalabia Basque Cheesecake
The signature Spanish treat and the Middle Eastern milk pudding come together in this rose- and orange blossom-flavored dessert.
- Makes
One 8-inch cheesecake
- Time
1 hour 15 minutes, plus chilling
“Muhalabia is the Middle East’s most beloved milk pudding—a silky, delicate custard that’s been part of dessert tables for generations. Traditionally flavored with rose water and orange blossom, it carries that unmistakable taste of nostalgia. I’ve taken this childhood classic and reimagined it through a rich, caramelized burnt Basque cheesecake. Serve it sliced with crushed pistachios and dried edible rose petals.” —Dona Murad, founder of Librae Bakery
Featured in “3 Festive Eid Desserts By Way of Bahrain and New York” by Zainab Shah.
Ingredients
- Three 8-oz. packages cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 Tbsp. finely grated lemon zest
- 1 tsp. vanilla bean paste
- 4 large eggs
- 1½ cups heavy cream
- 1 Tbsp. orange blossom water
- 1 Tbsp. rose water
- 2 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. all-purpose flour, sifted
- ¼ tsp. fine salt
- Olive oil, for drizzling
- Dried edible rose petals, for garnish
- 2 Tbsp. finely ground pistachios, for garnish
Instructions
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- Position a rack in the upper third of the oven and preheat to 425°F. Line an 8-inch springform pan with two layers of parchment, pressing it into the pan and leaving about 3 inches of overhang at the top.
- To a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, add the cream cheese, sugar, and lemon zest and beat on medium until smooth, about 2 minutes. In a medium bowl, whisk together the vanilla and eggs. With the mixer running on low, slowly pour in the egg mixture in a steady stream, then beat until fully combined, about 5 minutes. Slowly mix in the cream, followed by the orange blossom and rose waters. Add the flour and salt and beat to completely incorporate into a silky batter. Scrape into the prepared pan.
- Bake until the top is deep golden brown with a “burnt” look and the cake is slightly jiggly in the center, 50–60 minutes. Set aside to cool at room temperature for 2 hours, then refrigerate until set, at least 4 hours or up to 12 hours.
- Cut the cheesecake into slices. Drizzle with the oil and garnish with the rose petals and pistachios.
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