Muhalabia Basque Cheesecake

Position a rack in the upper third of the oven and preheat to 425°F. Line an 8-inch springform pan with two layers of parchment, pressing it into the pan and leaving about 3 inches of overhang at the top.

Position a rack in the upper third of the oven and preheat to 425°F. Line an 8-inch springform pan with two layers of parchment, pressing it into the pan and leaving about 3 inches of overhang at the top.

Step 2