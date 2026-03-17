Halva Swirl Brownies
The Middle Eastern sesame candy is the perfect partner for dark chocolate in this simple yet striking dessert.
- Makes
9 brownies
- Time
1 hour, plus cooling
“There’s something about Eid al-Fitr that calls for chocolate—something indulgent to pass around with coffee after a long morning of visits. These brownies are my nod to the sweets we grew up with. The tahini deepens the flavor of the chocolate rather than overpowering it, and the halva (or, as it’s known in Bahrain, rahash) melts throughout. This is the kind of tray you set out knowing it won’t last long. The brownies are rich, nostalgic, and just a little bit celebratory—the way Eid desserts should be.” —Dona Murad, founder of Librae Bakery
Featured in “3 Festive Eid Desserts By Way of Bahrain and New York” by Zainab Shah.
Ingredients
For the brownie batter:
- 1 cup coarsely chopped 70% or higher dark chocolate
- 11½ Tbsp. unsalted butter
- ¼ cup plus 1 Tbsp. Dutch-process cocoa powder
- 1 Tbsp. tahini
- 1¼ cups packed light brown sugar
- ⅓ cup sugar
- 3 large eggs, at room temperature
- 1½ tsp. vanilla extract
- ⅔ cup plus 1 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. ground coffee
- ½ tsp. ground cardamom
- ½ tsp. fine salt
- 2 Tbsp. toasted sesame seeds
- Flaky salt
For the halva swirl:
- 4¼ oz. halva, coarsely chopped (about ⅔ cup)
- 1 Tbsp. whole milk
- 1 tsp. tahini
Instructions
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- Make the brownie batter: Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 350°F. Line an 8-inch square pan with parchment.
- In a medium pot over medium-low heat, bring 2 inches of water to a simmer. To a medium heatproof bowl, add the chocolate and butter. Place the bowl over the pot and cook, stirring frequently, until the chocolate and butter are melted and the mixture is smooth, 5–6 minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk in the cocoa powder and tahini while still warm. Whisk in both sugars until combined. Add the eggs one at a time, whisking after each addition, until thick and glossy. Stir in the vanilla. Fold in the flour, coffee, cardamom, and fine salt until just combined. Set aside.
- Make the halva swirl: In a medium bowl, stir together the halva, milk, and tahini until slightly crumbly (almost the texture of cottage cheese).
- Scrape the brownie batter into the prepared pan. Spoon the halva mixture over the top and gently swirl with a knife to create a marbling effect. Sprinkle with the sesame seeds and a large pinch of flaky salt. Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 35–40 minutes. Set aside to cool, about 2 hours, then slice.
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