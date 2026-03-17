Halva Swirl Brownies

In a medium pot over medium-low heat, bring 2 inches of water to a simmer. To a medium heatproof bowl, add the chocolate and butter. Place the bowl over the pot and cook, stirring frequently, until the chocolate and butter are melted and the mixture is smooth, 5–6 minutes. Remove from the heat and

whisk in the cocoa powder and tahini while still warm. Whisk in both sugars until combined. Add the eggs one at a time, whisking after each addition, until thick and glossy. Stir in the vanilla. Fold in the flour, coffee, cardamom, and fine salt until just combined. Set aside.