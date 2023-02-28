Lemony Moroccan Lamb Stew with Garlic and Saffron
Tangia—Marrakech’s most famous dish—is a fragrant, rib-sticking braise, no searing or sautéing required.
- Serves
4
- Cook
2 hours 20 minutes
Traditionally cooked overnight in the burning embers beneath Marrakech’s hammams, tangia is an aromatic, saucy Moroccan lamb stew flavored with saffron and preserved lemons. The meat should be so soft that it disintegrates when poked with a fork, a texture achieved more quickly in a pressure cooker or Instant Pot than in a standard Dutch oven. The older the preserved lemons, the more multilayered the broth will taste (vendors in Marrakech sell “back-vintage” jars aged up to four years, a true delicacy).
Featured in “Marrakech’s Best-Kept Food Secret Is (Literally) Beneath Your Feet,” by Amanda Mouttaki.
Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 5 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 1 tsp. ground cumin
- ¾ tsp. ground white pepper
- ½ tsp. ground turmeric
- Pinch saffron threads, ground in a mortar and pestle
- 2 lb. boneless lamb shoulder, trimmed and cut into 1½-in. chunks
- 1¾ tsp. kosher salt
- 2 tsp. finely chopped preserved lemon rind, or two (2-inch-long) lemon zest strips
- Parsley sprigs, for garnish
Instructions
Note: If using a pressure cooker or Instant Pot, add less water—only enough to come halfway up the meat—then cook over medium-high heat at high pressure for about 1 hour. Allow the pressure to naturally release before opening. Skip step 2 (the broth will already be concentrated enough).