Fuyu Persimmons with Spinach, Burrata, and Cranberries
Take a cue from your favorite summer salad for this bright and crunchy autumn recipe.
- Serves
4
- Cook
35 minutes
I developed the sesame-cashew crunch in this persimmon salad recipe while working on a cookbook project exploring the connection between food and sleep. Turns out sesame seeds and cashews are loaded with the sleep-regulating amino acid, tryptophan! I like to sprinkle a bit of the crunchy mixture over sweet-and-savory dishes like roasted root vegetables, grain bowls, and this colorful autumn salad. Be sure to seek out the squat, tomato-shaped Fuyu persimmons which are honey-sweet and crisp when firm to the touch. (Oblong Hachiya persimmons are extremely astringent when firm and must be ripened to a soft, almost custardy consistency before eating. Save those for another use.)
Ingredients
Sesame-Cashew Crunch
- 1⅓ cup finely chopped cashews
- ⅔ cup sesame seeds
- ¼ cup oat bran
- ½ cup honey
- 1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tsp. sesame oil
- ½ tsp. flaky sea salt
For the salad:
- ⅓ cup dried cranberries
- 1 small shallot, finely chopped
- 3 Tbsp. sherry vinegar
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 4 cup baby spinach
- 3 medium Fuyu persimmons (1 lb.), stemmed and cut into thin wedges
- ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- One 4-oz. burrata or fresh mozzarella ball
- ⅓ cup sesame-cashew crunch (from above)
- ½ tsp. ground sumac (optional)