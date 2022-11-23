Fuyu Persimmons with Spinach, Burrata, and Cranberries

Step 2

To a large bowl, add the cashews, sesame seeds, and oat bran and toss to combine. To a large pot over medium heat, add the honey and oils and cook, swirling occasionally, until the liquid is hot. Remove from the heat, then pour over the cashew mixture and stir to combine. Turn the cashew mixture out onto the prepared baking sheet and spread into an even layer, sprinkle with salt, then transfer to the oven and bake, using a fork to occasionally stir and fluff, until the nuts and seeds turn a deep golden brown 15–20 minutes. (The mixture will still seem sticky and wet, but it will crisp up as it cools.) Set aside to cool to room temperature, then use immediately or transfer to an airtight jar and store at room temperature for up to 1 month.