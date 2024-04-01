Potato and Cheese Pierogi
Celery root and dill oil add depth and vibrancy to the classic Polish dumplings.
- Serves
4
- Cook
5 hours
Nothing can dethrone the Polish national dish, pierogi Ruskie, but after the Russian army invaded Ukraine, many Polish restaurants renamed the dish from Ruskie (Ruthenian) to Ukraińskie (Ukrainian), even though the dish has nothing to do with Russia. The name actually refers to Red Ruthenia, a historical region on the border between Poland and Ukraine. To the traditional potato filling, I add roasted celeriac, which has an umami, almost meaty flavor. You can divide the work over several days. The dill oil can be made a week in advance, transferred to a bottle, and stored in the refrigerator. You can also roast the celeriac up to three days ahead.
Adapted from Polish’d: Modern Vegetarian Cooking from Global Poland © Michał Korkosz, 2023. Reprinted by permission of the publisher, The Experiment.
Featured in “Moving Past Pierogi: The New Face of Polish Cuisine,” by Olga Mecking.
Ingredients
For the dill oil:
- 1 cup packed dill sprigs (tough stems removed)
- ½ cup olive oil
- ½ tsp. fine salt
For the filling:
- 2 small celery roots (about 1 lb. each), scrubbed and peeled
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 tsp. fine salt, plus more
- 1 lb. russet potatoes (about 2), peeled and coarsely chopped
- 10½ oz. smoked twaróg, or farmer cheese
- ½ cup (1¾ oz.) finely grated szafir, Džiugas, or parmesan cheese
- 1 tsp. caraway seeds, plus more for serving
- Freshly ground black pepper
- Sour cream, for serving
For the dough:
- 3½ cups (15¾ oz.) all-purpose flour, plus more for kneading
- ¼ cup cold-pressed canola or extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tsp. fine salt
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
Step 6
Step 7
Step 8
Step 9
Keep Reading
Continue to Next Story