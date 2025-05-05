Rhode Island Pizza Strips

Make the biga: In a medium bowl, stir together the yeast and ½ cup of room-­temperature water and set aside until foamy, about 5 minutes. Using a fork, mix in the flour until a shaggy dough forms. Cover with plastic and set aside in a warm place until doubled in size, about 4 hours. Transfer to the fridge to ferment for 10–12 hours.

Make the dough: In a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook, stir together the yeast and 1⅔ cups of room-temperature water and set aside until foamy, 5–10 ­minutes. Add the flour, salt, and the reserved biga and mix on medium-low until the dough is smooth and elastic, 6–8 minutes. Grease a large bowl with 1 teaspoon of the oil, then shape the dough into a ball and transfer to the bowl to rise. Cover and set aside in a warm place until doubled, 1–2 hours.

