Roasted Broccoli with Olive and Almond Pesto
Punch up this flavorful, all-season side with a bright, rich pesto.
- Serves
4–6
- Cook
45 minutes
Roasted broccoli is dressed up with a nutty, bright pesto of green olives and toasted almonds in this easy, all-season side dish, adapted from Montreal restaurant Elena’s cookbook, Salad Pizza Wine: And Many More Good Things From Elena. If you like, make a double batch of the versatile pesto, which freezes well and can be used to dress pasta, pizza, or any roasted vegetable, from cauliflower to carrots.
Ingredients
For the broccoli:
- 8 cups broccoli florets
- ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
For the pesto:
- ¾ cup toasted almonds
- 1 cup green olives, pitted
- 2 garlic cloves
- 3 scallions, finely chopped
- 1 medium shallot, finely chopped
- ½ cup coarsely chopped fresh parsley leaves
- ¾ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
- 1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice, plus lemon wedges, for serving
- Flaky salt and freshly ground black pepper
- ¼ cup shaved Parmesan
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Adapted from Salad Pizza Wine: And Many More Good Things From Elena by Janice Tiefenbach, Stephanie Mercier Voyer, Ryan Gray and Marley Sniatowsky. Copyright © 2023 Janice Tiefenbach, Stephanie Mercier Voyer, Ryan Gray, and Marley Sniatowsky. Photographs by Dominique Lafond. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.